F4 British Championship

British F4 hopeful Joel Pearson to miss 2021 campaign due to cancer diagnosis

Credit: Jakob Ebery Photography

Up and coming British F4 driver Joel Pearson will be taking an indefinite leave from racing after being recently diagnosed with bone cancer, meaning he’ll be missing this season’s racing.

Pearson had competed in the Ginetta Junior Championship in 2020, scoring two podiums. He was set to make the move to single seaters in 2021 for Argenti Motorsport, but this news means his racing plans will be out on hold for now. The Yorkshire-based driver will be looking to get back into the cockpit as soon as is deemed safe in order to continue his progression through the ranks.

Pearson will be remaining at home and continue on the sim as well as keeping fit with help from his trainer and management team. Team manager Michael Meadows has already stated that he is keeping the seat open so Joel can get back to testing as soon as he’s back and fit enough to race.

His management team EDGE Sporting Management added that Joel would like to raise awareness for donations to the teenagers cancer trust.

“Joel wishes to take the opportunity at this time to raise awareness and donations for Teenage Cancer Trust, who are the only UK charity dedicated to providing the specialised nursing care and support needed for young people fighting cancer.

“A fundraising page has been set up and Joel appreciates any support you can provide.”

Find out more about Teenage Cancer Trust’s crucial work here: www.teenagecancertrust.org.

