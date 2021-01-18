Carlin announce Kai Askey for debut British F4 campaign in 2021

Carlin have announced karting graduate Kai Askey will join their line up for the 2021 F4 British Championship certified by FIA – powered by Ford EcoBoost.

The 15-year old has garnered success across the globe already, with karting wins and titles in Singapore and then back at British level when moving back to the United Kingdom. A switch to international karting championships soon followed, with strong outings in the CIK-FIA, WSK and DKM series before now setting his sights on FIA’s single seater pyramid for 2021.

Despite COVID-19 restrictions, Askey has managed to rack up plenty of testing mileage with the FFSA Academy and has since added to those miles with further test outings in the UK ahead of his British F4 debut this year.

Kai Askey joins the most decorated team in British F4 to date, with ten titles amassed across the drivers, teams and rookie classes since the series inception in 2014.

“For the upcoming British F4 season, I am really excited to take this first step in my racing career to single seaters and to be joining Carlin, a team with such a strong history in motorsport. Of course, with this package around me I will be aiming for the top step. We have already made some great progress in winter testing and I will be pushing hard to achieve my goals.” said Askey.

Team principal Trevor Carlin is excited for the arrival of Kai Askey and believes the young Brit will fit into British F4 life well, anticipating a strong season for the 15-year old.

“Kai has done a great job for us in testing so far. He’s exactly the kind of driver that the British F4 series is designed for and it’s great for us as a team to be working with another young 15-year-old in their debut season in single-seaters.

“By the time the season gets underway he will plenty of mileage under his belt. His attitude in and out of the car is great and I look forward to seeing his potential unfold on track this season.” explained Carlin.

Askey becomes the first driver to confirm his seat at Carlin for the upcoming season, with further announcements due before the 2021 campaign opens at Thruxton, Hampshire, on the 8-9 May.