JHR Developments announce Mckenzy Cresswell for 2021

British karting graduate Mckenzy Creswell has been announced as JHR Developments’ first signing for the 2021 F4 British Championship certified by FIA – powered by Ford EcoBoost season. Creswell makes the leap up to single seaters after a successful testing for the Derbyshire-based team as well as strong campaigns in the Junior Rotax at both British and European level.

Lapping competitively amongst the 2020 British F4 grid, the 14-year old that was raised in Texas, USA will be looking to hit the ground running, even at such a young age. And his move up to British F4 ensures his career will scale new heights in the media spotlight, with live, free-to-air television coverage on ITV4 as part of the high-profile British Touring Car Championship support package.

“This is a great opportunity for me to show what I’ve got in the very competitive F4 British Championship, as ever since I moved to the UK it has been a dream of mine to race in this prestigious series. JHR Developments has made me feel right at home. I’m proud to be racing for a team with such a long history of success in F4 and very grateful for the opportunity.” said Creswell.

“Being a rookie straight out of karts, there’s a lot to learn, but winter testing has gone better than I expected. I spent a lot of time training with iZone Performance during the summer lockdown, which prepared me well for the switch to single seaters.” explained Cresswell, talking about how iZone Performance had helped with his development from karting to single seaters.

Team Principal Steven Hunter showed his delight at attaining Cresswell’s services for 2021 and is looking forward to a successful partnership together.

“We are really happy to welcome McKenzy to the team as he begins his journey in single seaters. We were impressed with his performances in karts and he has followed that up by showing pace and maturity when testing the F4 British Championship car as well.

“We are looking forward to working with him for the full season in 2021 and helping him to reach his goals. With an established, race-winning pedigree in F4 and F3, JHR Developments is the ideal place for young racers like McKenzy to progress through the ranks and demonstrate what they can do.” said Hunter.

Further announcements on the remainder of JHR’s 2021 driver line-up are expected in due course.



