Mathias Zagazeta joins Argenti Motorsport for sophomore campaign in 2021

Matias Zagazeta will return to the F4 British Championship certified by FIA – powered by Ford EcoBoost in 2021 after agreeing a deal to switch to Argenti Motorsport.

The young Peruvian impressed in his debut season of British F4 in 2020 with the Carlin team, and was fighting for rookie honours through the season, scoring 14 class podiums and two class victories. the 16-year old also managed two top six finishes in the overall classifications in what was a highly competitive field.

The switch from Carlin to Argenti is an important building block in the career for Zagazeta, as he’ll be looking to use the experience gained in his rookie season to really push for top honours in his sophomore campaign.

Zagazeta joins the already-announced Marcos Flack at the team.

“I’m really looking forward to my second season in British F4. I’m very confident with myself and the team, and everything is working out nicely. I am very grateful for this opportunity and I will give everything on and off track to fight for the championship.” said Zagazeta.

Argenti team boss Michael Meadows expressed his delight in securing Mathias Zagazeta’s services for 2021, and believes the partnership can push both team and driver to new levels in the upcoming campaign.

“We’re delighted to welcome Matias to Argenti Motorsport for the 2021 F4 British Championship. As a team, we’re pushing to improve upon our performance last season and Matias is a driver who can help us achieve that.

“Matias established himself very well in the championship last season and showed signs of huge potential. Our job now is to nurture that talent and after some promising runs in testing with us, we’re confident we can help push him to the front of the grid.” expressed Meadows.

The 2021 F4 British Championship season will begin at Brands Hatch (Indy) over the weekend of 03-04 April.