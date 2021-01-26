NASCAR reveals 2021 stage lengths for all three national series

NASCAR has revealed the stage lengths for the Cup, Xfinity, and Camping World Truck Series races in 2021.

As usual, the first two stages for most events will be equivalent in length while the third and final stage is approximately—but not always—equal to the sum of the previous two. For example, while the Xfinity season opener at Daytona has 30-lap stages followed by a 60-lap Stage #3, the Cup Series’ Daytona 500 has 65-lap stages and a 70-lap final stage. Other races may feature different counts for all three stages and follow an incremental increase after each green-checkered flag. The final stage can also be extended by at least two laps in the event of overtime.

The Coca-Cola 600, as the longest race on the Cup schedule, will continue to be the only event with four stages of 100 laps each. Six Cup races feature are 400-mile races on 1.5-mile tracks and follow the same stage pattern of 80, 80, and 107 laps for 267 in total.

All of the new races for the 2021 season, with the exception of Circuit of the Americas and the All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway, also received final race distances with their stage lengths. The Cup Series’ Bristol Motor Speedway dirt race is set at 250 laps total and 125 miles, while the Trucks’ date on it is 150 laps or 75 miles; the latter is the same length as the series’ previous dirt race at Eldora, as is the series’ other new dirt event at Knoxville Raceway.

The Daytona road course events, which were temporary dates in 2020, will retain last year’s stage and race lengths. Road America, another new road course on the Cup schedule, will be 62 laps long, a lap short of the distance run during the series’ first and then-only stop at the Wisconsin track in 1956. The 2.4-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course will have an 82-lap event for a distance of approximately 196.8 miles or 316.7 km.

Cup stages

Race Stage #1 end/length Stage #2 end Stage #2 length Stage #3 end Stage #3 length Daytona International Speedway 65 130 65 200 70 Daytona International Speedway road course 16 34 18 70 36 Homestead-Miami Speedway 80 160 80 267 107 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 80 160 80 267 107 Phoenix Raceway 75 190 115 312 122 Atlanta Motor Speedway 105 210 105 325 115 Bristol Motor Speedway dirt 75 150 75 250 100 Martinsville Speedway 130 260 130 500 240 Richmond Raceway 80 235 155 400 165 Talladega Superspeedway 60 120 60 188 68 Kansas Speedway 80 160 80 278 118 Darlington Raceway 90 185 95 293 108 Dover International Speedway 120 240 120 400 160 Circuit of the Americas TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA Charlotte Motor Speedway* 100 200 100 300 100 Sonoma Raceway 20 40 20 90 50 Texas Motor Speedway (All-Star Race) TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA Nashville Superspeedway 90 185 95 300 115 Pocono Raceway 25 77 52 130 53 Pocono Raceway 2 30 85 55 140 55 Road America 14 29 15 62 33 Atlanta Motor Speedway 2 80 160 80 260 100 New Hampshire Motor Speedway 75 185 110 301 116 Watkins Glen International 20 40 20 90 50 Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course 15 35 20 82 47 Michigan International Speedway 60 120 60 200 80 Daytona International Speedway 2 50 100 50 160 60 Darlington Raceway 2 115 230 115 367 137 Richmond Raceway 2 80 235 155 400 165 Bristol Motor Speedway 125 250 125 500 250 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 2 80 160 80 267 107 Talladega Superspeedway 2 60 120 60 188 68 Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval 25 50 25 109 59 Texas Motor Speedway 105 210 105 334 124 Kansas Speedway 2 80 160 80 267 107 Martinsville Speedway 2 130 260 130 500 240 Phoenix Raceway 2 75 190 115 312 122 * – Four stages long; final stage is 100 laps

Xfinity stages

Race Stage #1 end/length Stage #2 end Stage #2 length Stage #3 end Stage #3 length Daytona International Speedway 30 60 30 120 60 Daytona International Speedway road course 15 30 15 52 22 Homestead-Miami Speedway 40 80 40 167 87 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 45 90 45 200 110 Phoenix Raceway 45 90 45 200 110 Atlanta Motor Speedway 40 80 40 163 83 Martinsville Speedway 60 120 60 250 130 Talladega Superspeedway 25 50 25 113 65 Darlington Raceway 45 90 45 147 57 Dover International Speedway 45 90 45 200 110 Circuit of the Americas TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA Charlotte Motor Speedway 45 90 45 200 110 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course 25 50 25 75 25 Texas Motor Speedway 40 80 40 167 87 Nashville Superspeedway 45 95 50 188 93 Pocono Raceway 20 40 20 90 50 Road America 14 29 15 45 16 Atlanta Motor Speedway 2 40 80 40 163 83 New Hampshire Motor Speedway 45 90 45 200 110 Watkins Glen International 20 40 20 82 42 Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course 20 40 20 62 22 Michigan International Speedway 30 60 30 125 65 Daytona International Speedway 2 30 60 30 100 40 Darlington Raceway 2 45 90 45 147 57 Richmond Raceway 75 150 75 250 100 Bristol Motor Speedway 85 170 85 300 130 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 2 45 90 45 200 110 Talladega Superspeedway 2 25 50 25 113 63 Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval 20 40 20 67 27 Texas Motor Speedway 45 90 45 200 110 Kansas Speedway 2 45 90 45 200 110 Martinsville Speedway 2 60 120 60 250 130 Phoenix Raceway 2 45 90 45 200 110

Truck stages