NASCAR reveals 2021 stage lengths for all three national series

NASCAR has revealed the stage lengths for the Cup, Xfinity, and Camping World Truck Series races in 2021.
As usual, the first two stages for most events will be equivalent in length while the third and final stage is approximately—but not always—equal to the sum of the previous two. For example, while the Xfinity season opener at Daytona has 30-lap stages followed by a 60-lap Stage #3, the Cup Series’ Daytona 500 has 65-lap stages and a 70-lap final stage. Other races may feature different counts for all three stages and follow an incremental increase after each green-checkered flag. The final stage can also be extended by at least two laps in the event of overtime.
The Coca-Cola 600, as the longest race on the Cup schedule, will continue to be the only event with four stages of 100 laps each. Six Cup races feature are 400-mile races on 1.5-mile tracks and follow the same stage pattern of 80, 80, and 107 laps for 267 in total.
All of the new races for the 2021 season, with the exception of Circuit of the Americas and the All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway, also received final race distances with their stage lengths. The Cup Series’ Bristol Motor Speedway dirt race is set at 250 laps total and 125 miles, while the Trucks’ date on it is 150 laps or 75 miles; the latter is the same length as the series’ previous dirt race at Eldora, as is the series’ other new dirt event at Knoxville Raceway.
The Daytona road course events, which were temporary dates in 2020, will retain last year’s stage and race lengths. Road America, another new road course on the Cup schedule, will be 62 laps long, a lap short of the distance run during the series’ first and then-only stop at the Wisconsin track in 1956. The 2.4-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course will have an 82-lap event for a distance of approximately 196.8 miles or 316.7 km.
Cup stages
|Race
|Stage #1 end/length
|Stage #2 end
|Stage #2 length
|Stage #3 end
|Stage #3 length
|Daytona International Speedway
|65
|130
|65
|200
|70
|Daytona International Speedway road course
|16
|34
|18
|70
|36
|Homestead-Miami Speedway
|80
|160
|80
|267
|107
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|80
|160
|80
|267
|107
|Phoenix Raceway
|75
|190
|115
|312
|122
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|105
|210
|105
|325
|115
|Bristol Motor Speedway dirt
|75
|150
|75
|250
|100
|Martinsville Speedway
|130
|260
|130
|500
|240
|Richmond Raceway
|80
|235
|155
|400
|165
|Talladega Superspeedway
|60
|120
|60
|188
|68
|Kansas Speedway
|80
|160
|80
|278
|118
|Darlington Raceway
|90
|185
|95
|293
|108
|Dover International Speedway
|120
|240
|120
|400
|160
|Circuit of the Americas
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Charlotte Motor Speedway*
|100
|200
|100
|300
|100
|Sonoma Raceway
|20
|40
|20
|90
|50
|Texas Motor Speedway (All-Star Race)
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Nashville Superspeedway
|90
|185
|95
|300
|115
|Pocono Raceway
|25
|77
|52
|130
|53
|Pocono Raceway 2
|30
|85
|55
|140
|55
|Road America
|14
|29
|15
|62
|33
|Atlanta Motor Speedway 2
|80
|160
|80
|260
|100
|New Hampshire Motor Speedway
|75
|185
|110
|301
|116
|Watkins Glen International
|20
|40
|20
|90
|50
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course
|15
|35
|20
|82
|47
|Michigan International Speedway
|60
|120
|60
|200
|80
|Daytona International Speedway 2
|50
|100
|50
|160
|60
|Darlington Raceway 2
|115
|230
|115
|367
|137
|Richmond Raceway 2
|80
|235
|155
|400
|165
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|125
|250
|125
|500
|250
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway 2
|80
|160
|80
|267
|107
|Talladega Superspeedway 2
|60
|120
|60
|188
|68
|Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval
|25
|50
|25
|109
|59
|Texas Motor Speedway
|105
|210
|105
|334
|124
|Kansas Speedway 2
|80
|160
|80
|267
|107
|Martinsville Speedway 2
|130
|260
|130
|500
|240
|Phoenix Raceway 2
|75
|190
|115
|312
|122
Xfinity stages
|Race
|Stage #1 end/length
|Stage #2 end
|Stage #2 length
|Stage #3 end
|Stage #3 length
|Daytona International Speedway
|30
|60
|30
|120
|60
|Daytona International Speedway road course
|15
|30
|15
|52
|22
|Homestead-Miami Speedway
|40
|80
|40
|167
|87
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|45
|90
|45
|200
|110
|Phoenix Raceway
|45
|90
|45
|200
|110
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|40
|80
|40
|163
|83
|Martinsville Speedway
|60
|120
|60
|250
|130
|Talladega Superspeedway
|25
|50
|25
|113
|65
|Darlington Raceway
|45
|90
|45
|147
|57
|Dover International Speedway
|45
|90
|45
|200
|110
|Circuit of the Americas
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|45
|90
|45
|200
|110
|Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
|25
|50
|25
|75
|25
|Texas Motor Speedway
|40
|80
|40
|167
|87
|Nashville Superspeedway
|45
|95
|50
|188
|93
|Pocono Raceway
|20
|40
|20
|90
|50
|Road America
|14
|29
|15
|45
|16
|Atlanta Motor Speedway 2
|40
|80
|40
|163
|83
|New Hampshire Motor Speedway
|45
|90
|45
|200
|110
|Watkins Glen International
|20
|40
|20
|82
|42
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course
|20
|40
|20
|62
|22
|Michigan International Speedway
|30
|60
|30
|125
|65
|Daytona International Speedway 2
|30
|60
|30
|100
|40
|Darlington Raceway 2
|45
|90
|45
|147
|57
|Richmond Raceway
|75
|150
|75
|250
|100
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|85
|170
|85
|300
|130
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway 2
|45
|90
|45
|200
|110
|Talladega Superspeedway 2
|25
|50
|25
|113
|63
|Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval
|20
|40
|20
|67
|27
|Texas Motor Speedway
|45
|90
|45
|200
|110
|Kansas Speedway 2
|45
|90
|45
|200
|110
|Martinsville Speedway 2
|60
|120
|60
|250
|130
|Phoenix Raceway 2
|45
|90
|45
|200
|110
Truck stages
|Race
|Stage #1 end/length
|Stage #2 end
|Stage #2 length
|Stage #3 end
|Stage #3 length
|Daytona International Speedway
|20
|40
|20
|100
|60
|Daytona International Speedway road course
|12
|25
|13
|44
|19
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|30
|60
|30
|134
|74
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|30
|60
|30
|130
|70
|Bristol Motor Speedway dirt
|40
|90
|50
|150
|60
|Richmond Raceway
|70
|140
|70
|250
|110
|Kansas Speedway
|30
|60
|30
|134
|74
|Darlington Raceway
|45
|90
|45
|147
|57
|Circuit of the Americas
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|30
|60
|30
|134
|74
|Texas Motor Speedway
|35
|70
|35
|147
|77
|Nashville Superspeedway
|45
|95
|40
|150
|55
|Pocono Raceway
|15
|30
|15
|60
|30
|Knoxville Raceway
|40
|90
|50
|150
|60
|Watkins Glen International
|20
|45
|25
|72
|27
|World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway
|55
|110
|55
|160
|50
|Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
|20
|40
|20
|64
|24
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|55
|110
|55
|200
|90
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway 2
|30
|60
|30
|134
|74
|Talladega Superspeedway
|20
|40
|20
|94
|54
|Martinsville Speedway
|50
|100
|50
|200
|100
|Phoenix Raceway
|45
|90
|45
|150
|60