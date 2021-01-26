NASCAR

NASCAR reveals 2021 stage lengths for all three national series

Credit: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

NASCAR has revealed the stage lengths for the Cup, Xfinity, and Camping World Truck Series races in 2021.

As usual, the first two stages for most events will be equivalent in length while the third and final stage is approximately—but not always—equal to the sum of the previous two. For example, while the Xfinity season opener at Daytona has 30-lap stages followed by a 60-lap Stage #3, the Cup Series’ Daytona 500 has 65-lap stages and a 70-lap final stage. Other races may feature different counts for all three stages and follow an incremental increase after each green-checkered flag. The final stage can also be extended by at least two laps in the event of overtime.

The Coca-Cola 600, as the longest race on the Cup schedule, will continue to be the only event with four stages of 100 laps each. Six Cup races feature are 400-mile races on 1.5-mile tracks and follow the same stage pattern of 80, 80, and 107 laps for 267 in total.

All of the new races for the 2021 season, with the exception of Circuit of the Americas and the All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway, also received final race distances with their stage lengths. The Cup Series’ Bristol Motor Speedway dirt race is set at 250 laps total and 125 miles, while the Trucks’ date on it is 150 laps or 75 miles; the latter is the same length as the series’ previous dirt race at Eldora, as is the series’ other new dirt event at Knoxville Raceway.

The Daytona road course events, which were temporary dates in 2020, will retain last year’s stage and race lengths. Road America, another new road course on the Cup schedule, will be 62 laps long, a lap short of the distance run during the series’ first and then-only stop at the Wisconsin track in 1956. The 2.4-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course will have an 82-lap event for a distance of approximately 196.8 miles or 316.7 km.

Cup stages

RaceStage #1 end/lengthStage #2 endStage #2 lengthStage #3 endStage #3 length
Daytona International Speedway651306520070
Daytona International Speedway road course1634187036
Homestead-Miami Speedway8016080267107
Las Vegas Motor Speedway8016080267107
Phoenix Raceway75190115312122
Atlanta Motor Speedway105210105325115
Bristol Motor Speedway dirt7515075250100
Martinsville Speedway130260130500240
Richmond Raceway80235155400165
Talladega Superspeedway601206018868
Kansas Speedway8016080278118
Darlington Raceway9018595293108
Dover International Speedway120240120400160
Circuit of the AmericasTBATBATBATBATBA
Charlotte Motor Speedway*100200100300100
Sonoma Raceway2040209050
Texas Motor Speedway (All-Star Race)TBATBATBATBATBA
Nashville Superspeedway9018595300115
Pocono Raceway25775213053
Pocono Raceway 230855514055
Road America1429156233
Atlanta Motor Speedway 28016080260100
New Hampshire Motor Speedway75185110301116
Watkins Glen International2040209050
Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course1535208247
Michigan International Speedway601206020080
Daytona International Speedway 2501005016060
Darlington Raceway 2115230115367137
Richmond Raceway 280235155400165
Bristol Motor Speedway125250125500250
Las Vegas Motor Speedway 28016080267107
Talladega Superspeedway 2601206018868
Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval25502510959
Texas Motor Speedway105210105334124
Kansas Speedway 28016080267107
Martinsville Speedway 2130260130500240
Phoenix Raceway 275190115312122
* – Four stages long; final stage is 100 laps

Xfinity stages

RaceStage #1 end/lengthStage #2 endStage #2 lengthStage #3 endStage #3 length
Daytona International Speedway30603012060
Daytona International Speedway road course1530155222
Homestead-Miami Speedway40804016787
Las Vegas Motor Speedway459045200110
Phoenix Raceway459045200110
Atlanta Motor Speedway40804016383
Martinsville Speedway6012060250130
Talladega Superspeedway25502511365
Darlington Raceway45904514757
Dover International Speedway459045200110
Circuit of the AmericasTBATBATBATBATBA
Charlotte Motor Speedway459045200110
Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course2550257525
Texas Motor Speedway40804016787
Nashville Superspeedway45955018893
Pocono Raceway2040209050
Road America1429154516
Atlanta Motor Speedway 240804016383
New Hampshire Motor Speedway459045200110
Watkins Glen International2040208242
Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course2040206222
Michigan International Speedway30603012565
Daytona International Speedway 230603010040
Darlington Raceway 245904514757
Richmond Raceway7515075250100
Bristol Motor Speedway8517085300130
Las Vegas Motor Speedway 2459045200110
Talladega Superspeedway 225502511363
Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval2040206727
Texas Motor Speedway459045200110
Kansas Speedway 2459045200110
Martinsville Speedway 26012060250130
Phoenix Raceway 2459045200110

Truck stages

RaceStage #1 end/lengthStage #2 endStage #2 lengthStage #3 endStage #3 length
Daytona International Speedway20402010060
Daytona International Speedway road course1225134419
Las Vegas Motor Speedway30603013474
Atlanta Motor Speedway30603013070
Bristol Motor Speedway dirt40905015060
Richmond Raceway7014070250110
Kansas Speedway30603013474
Darlington Raceway45904514757
Circuit of the AmericasTBATBATBATBATBA
Charlotte Motor Speedway30603013474
Texas Motor Speedway35703514777
Nashville Superspeedway45954015055
Pocono Raceway1530156030
Knoxville Raceway40905015060
Watkins Glen International2045257227
World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway551105516050
Canadian Tire Motorsport Park2040206424
Bristol Motor Speedway551105520090
Las Vegas Motor Speedway 230603013474
Talladega Superspeedway2040209454
Martinsville Speedway5010050200100
Phoenix Raceway45904515060
