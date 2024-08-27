Historic RacingNASCAR

Joe Nemechek, Mike Skeen win inaugural NASCAR Classic round at VIR

By
3 Mins read
Share
Credit: Historic Sportscar Racing

It only feels right that a Petty-themed car would win in the inaugural weekend for a series sponsored by Petty’s Garage, with Richard Petty in attendance.

Mike Skeen had the pleasure of delivering this when he won the second and final race of the inaugural NASCAR Classic presented by Petty’s Garage weekend at Virginia International Raceway. Driving a #45 Dodge Charger with a livery based on the late Adam Petty‘s Spree-sponsored NASCAR Busch Series (now Xfinity) car that he raced at the turn of the millennium, Skeen capitalised on a late mechanical issue for leader Joe Nemechek in Race #2.

“We ran second most the time. I think Joe was mostly playing with us,” remarked Skeen. “It was a great time. Had some good battles, had a little battle with Ryan (Gemmell) there and ended up taking the win. Super happy. Fortunate to take the the run here with Petty’s Garage have the opportunity to drive this car.”

Nemechek’s #47 Toyota Camry sported a paint scheme endorsing Donald Trump‘s presidential campaign, which he had previously used for two Xfinity races during the last election cycle in 2020. A longtime NASCAR veteran who has the third most combined starts across all three national series, Nemechek has mostly focused on historic stock car racing since his last Xfinity start four years ago.

The 60-year-old had won the first race before his Camry experienced problems nine laps in and relegated him to thirteenth. While his weekend ended on a sour note, his NEMCO Motorsports still wrapped it up with a class win courtesy of Donnie Strickland, who drove a Chevrolet Silverado truck with Nemechek’s United States Army wrap that he ran in the Cup Series from 2003 to 2006; Strickland was originally entered in a Toyota Camry but was unable to start Race #1.

“It was still so much fun with guys who want and are here to have fun,” said Nemechek. “That’s what this whole vintage and historic stock car thing is about. More and more people are calling and asking about cars, buying cars, and we are staying busy.”

Gemmell and PJ Hyett joined Skeen on the Race #2 podium, the former also finishing third behind Nemechek and Skeen in the first race. Gemmell, the 2023 Historic Sportscar Racing Group 8 champion, raced a 2009 Toyota Camry. Hyett’s 2021 Chevrolet Camaro is modelled after the #9 NAPA Auto Parts car currently piloted by Chase Elliott.

NASCAR Classic is a new series established by Historic Sportscar Racing in July. It made its début at VIR as part of IMSA’s Michelin GT Challenge weekend, while additional appearances supporting NASCAR are scheduled for Watkins Glen International on 13/14 September and the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on 11/12 October.

As a historic stock car division, the entries at VIR were an amalgamation of vehicles from as early as 1987, where Carlus Gann raced a Ford Thunderbird resembling Ricky Rudd and Bud Moore‘s Motorcraft car, to the past decade with liveries like Denny Hamlin‘s 2014 FedEx (driven by Patrick Womack) and Cody Ware‘s purple 2019 Xfinity machine (Jeff McKee). Rudd was well represented with Gann also racing his 2004 Wood Brothers Racing Motorcraft Ford Taurus while Mike Slutz had Rudd’s 1990 Hendrick Motorsports Levi Garrett Chevrolet.

Petty’s Garage also brought race cars from their historic shop and a 1970s support truck to display at the track.

HSR President Chris Ward described the weekend as “resounding success. This was our first time running on an IMSA weekend and the format clearly works. The interest race fans and competitors from all of the competing series this weekend showed in NASCAR Classic was incredible and we have to thank all of the teams and drivers competing with us at our début race for delivering a quality and entertaining show, both on and off the track, all weekend.

“We look forward to building on the foundation established this weekend in the next couple of months at Watkins Glen and Charlotte and for many years to come.”

Race results

Race #1

FinishNumberDriverVehicleLiveryLapsStatus
147Joe Nemechek2006 Toyota CamryJoe Nemechek – Trump 202412Running
245Mike Skeen2006 Dodge ChargerAdam Petty – Victory Junction Gang Camp12Running
36Ryan Gemmell2009 Toyota CamryRomco Equipment Co.12Running
49PJ Hyett2021 Chevrolet CamaroChase Elliott – NAPA Auto Parts12Running
544Dennis Olthoff2006 Toyota CamryFrank Kimmel – Ansell/Menards12Running
611Patrick Womack2014 Toyota CamryDenny Hamlin – FedEx12Running
717Jeff McKee2019 Ford MustangCody Ware – Nurtec ODT12Running
848Larry Hoopaugh2009 Chevrolet ImpalaJimmie Johnson – Lowe’s12Running
915ARodney Reston2013 Chevrolet CamaroSkip Barber Racing School11Running
1043Christopher Evans2013 Chevrolet CamaroPetty’s Garage11Running
115Mike Slutz1990 Chevrolet LuminaRicky Rudd – Levi Garrett11Running
121Raymond Webb2020 Chevrolet CamaroKenco Signs11Running
1362Greg Richardson2014 Chevrolet CamaroBrendan Gaughan – South Point Hotel & Casino9DNF
1415Carlus Gann1987 Ford ThunderbirdRicky Rudd – Motorcraft4DNF
DNS46Donnie Strickland2013 Toyota CamryBrandon Gdovic – VerizonDNSDNS

Race #2

FinishNumberDriverVehicleLiveryClassClass FinishLapsStatus
145Mike Skeen2006 Dodge ChargerAdam Petty – Victory Junction Gang CampPRO112Running
26Ryan Gemmell2009 Toyota CamryRomco Equipment Co.PRO212Running
39PJ Hyett2021 Chevrolet CamaroChase Elliott – NAPA Auto PartsPRO312Running
411Patrick Womack2014 Toyota CamryDenny Hamlin – FedExSCA112Running
544Dennis Olthoff2006 Toyota CamryFrank Kimmel – Ansell/MenardsSCB112Running
617Jeff McKee2019 Ford MustangCody Ware – Nurtec ODTSCA212Running
743Christopher Evans2013 Chevrolet CamaroPetty’s GarageSCA312Running
801Donnie StricklandChevrolet SilveradoJoe Nemechek – U.S. ArmySCT111Running
915ARodney Reston2013 Chevrolet CamaroSkip Barber Racing SchoolSCA411Running
105Mike Slutz1990 Chevrolet LuminaRicky Rudd – Levi GarrettSCC111Running
1121Carlus Gann2004 Ford TaurusRicky Rudd – MotorcraftSCB211Running
121Raymond Webb2020 Chevrolet CamaroKenco SignsSCA511Running
1347Joe Nemechek2006 Toyota CamryJoe Nemechek – Trump 2024PRO49Running
1448Larry Hoopaugh2009 Chevrolet ImpalaJimmie Johnson – Lowe’sSCA69Running
DNS62Greg Richardson2014 Chevrolet CamaroBrendan Gaughan – South Point Hotel & CasinoSCADNSDNSDNS
Share
Avatar photo
3828 posts

About author
Justin is not an off-road racer, but he writes about it for The Checkered Flag.
Articles
Related posts
NASCAR

SRX, Skip Barber sale falls through, lawsuit impending

By
2 Mins read
Skip Barber Racing School’s acquisition of the Superstar Racing Experience in March failed to close by the end of April. As a result, SRX’s leadership has filed suit against Skip Barber Racing.
Historic RacingNASCAR

Petty's Garage: "Exciting time for classic stock car racing" as NASCAR Classic debut looms

By
2 Mins read
It is fitting that Petty’s Garage, owned by the legendary Petty family, is the title sponsor of the new NASCAR Classic series for historic stock cars that will début this weekend at Virginia International Raceway.
Historic RacingOff Road

New NORRA tech director Bill Savage hopes to ensure "classic vehicles stay vintage" while prioritising safety

By
2 Mins read
Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Famer Bill Savage aims to use his new role as NORRA’s technical director to emphasise competitor safety while ensuring vintage cars that race maintain their historic luster.