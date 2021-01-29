Roman Bilinski makes Carlin switch for 2021 in search of title glory

Roman Bilinski has confirmed a switch to Carlin for the 2021 F4 British Championship certified by FIA – powered by Ford EcoBoost season as the Polish racer targets title glory in his sophomore season.

After enjoying a strong debut season for Arden Motorsport in 2020, with three podiums and a very consistent 23 points finishes from 26 starts in his rookie year, the British/Polish racer will be looking at a title challenging year in 2021 with Carlin.

Trevor Carlin’s team are one of the most successful teams in junior formula, with many wins and titles spanning across multiple national and continental championships such as F4, F3 and even F2, including winning the teams and rookie class titles in the 2020 British F4 campaign.

Once again, British F4 will be televised live on ITV4 with the full TOCA package including the British Touring Car Championship, giving Bilinski a second chance at getting his name out there and really pushing for a championship in his sophomore season in front of the watching public on television.

Bilinski becomes Carlin’s second-confirmed driver for 2021 following Kai Askey, and he was excited to announce the news today, telling us what his thoughts are on joining the team and what he expects in 2021.

“I’m really excited to be announcing my new partnership with Carlin, and a return to battle for the British F4 title in 2021. Last season gave me a lot of really valuable experience, and I’m looking forward to putting that together with the team to really unlock my potential.

“I know first-hand how competitive the championship can be, so I’ve got a busy winter ahead of me now to keep testing, keep learning and make sure we arrive at Thruxton in the best position possible.” said Bilinski.

Team Principal Trevor Carlin was also very enthusiastic in welcoming Roman to the fold, and is looking forward to working closely with the 16-year old second year driver as they both search for more championship glory in the coming year.

“Roman is an extremely welcome addition to the team. We’ve been very impressed with him so far in the couple of days testing he’s done in the car. Without doubt he has a lot of potential and will be a great asset to the team. Roman enjoyed a strong first season last year and should be aiming for the championship title in 2021.

“We will do all we can to support him and I look forward to working with him further this year.” expressed Carlin.

The 2021 British F4 season begins at Thruxton, Hampshire on 08-09 May.