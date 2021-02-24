Alex Quinn and Nicola Marinangeli Complete Arden’s 2021 FRECA Line-up

Alex Quinn and Nicola Marinangeli have been confirmed to race for Arden Motorsport in the 2021 Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine season, joining William Alatalo.

Quinn was the rookie champion of Formula Renault Eurocup in 2020 with Arden having not initially scheduled to race in the championship – he was drafted in ahead of the opening round as Australian racer Jackson Wells was forced to miss the campaign due to travel restrictions imposed due to COVID-19.

The twenty-year-old took an outright victory at Spa-Francorchamps last year and he will be looking to build on his experience of 2020 this year starting at the Belgian track at the end of April.

“It’s great to announce my plans to race in the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine for the season ahead, and to be continuing with Arden Motorsport,” said Quinn.

“It’s a perfect opportunity to build on what we learned together in 2020; winter testing was positive, it’s going to be an exciting season ahead and I’m really looking forward to it.

“I’d like to put on record my thanks to Garry Horner and the whole Arden team for this opportunity – I’ll do my best to make the most of it.”

Ben Salter, the Team Manager of Arden’s Formula Regional team, says everyone is delighted to be continuing to work with Quinn into 2021, and he expects the Briton to push everyone forward during the year.

“Everybody at the team is delighted to have retained Alex’s services for the 2021 season ahead – our first in the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine,” said Salter.

“He’s an incredibly gifted driver, and last year he really showed a versatility to his driving, adapting in remarkable time to several new circuits and consistently delivering results.

“He’s fantastic to have around the awning and works well with the rest of the team, so having him on board for 2021 is sure to help push everyone in the right direction.

“It’s going to be a tough season ahead, the grid looks as strong as ever, but we’re prepared to take on the challenge – if the last 18 months have taught people anything, it’s never to write Alex off.”

Marinangeli Signs up to Complete Arden’s Trio of Drivers

As well as Quinn, Arden have announced Italian teenager Marinangeli for the 2021 season to complete their line-up.

The seventeen-year-old raced for Bhaitech Racing in Eurocup last year as well as a few races for KIC Motorsport in the Formula Regional European Championship, and he is looking to make the step up and have a strong campaign in 2021.

“I’m delighted to be confirmed as an Arden Motorsport driver for the season ahead,” said Marinangeli. “Having enjoyed a few outings in the series last season, I’ve been working hard over the winter and now feel prepared to tackle my first full season.

“It’s great to be joining such an established team at this level of the sport, and I’m looking forward to working closely with the engineers, and my team-mates William and Alex, to ensure we extract the most possible from this year.

“It’s a strong move for me and an exciting next step in my career; I can’t wait to get racing at Spa in a couple of months’ time.”

Salter feels the addition of Marinangeli to the Arden team gives them a good chance of having a strong season in what is expected to be a packed and talented grid.

“Everybody at Arden is pleased to welcome Nicola to our Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine team for the 2021 season ahead,” said Salter.

“He’s got a good track record at this level, having gained valuable experience in both Formula Regional and the Eurocup last season, and we’ve been impressed with his speed and race craft to date.

“Together with William and Alex, we should have a strong setup ready to attack the season ahead.”