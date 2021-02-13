Aron Back with Prema for 2021 Formula Regional European Championship Season

Paul Aron will reunite with Prema Powerteam for the 2021 Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine season, two years after his initial stint with the Italian outfit.

The seventeen-year-old Estonian raced with Prema back in 2019 in the Italian Formula 4 season, and after spending 2020 with ART Grand Prix in Formula Renault Eurocup, he is back with Prema for 2021.

Aron took a best finish of second in his rookie season in Eurocup, and with the series now merged with the Formula Regional European Championship for 2021, he goes into the new year with high hopes.

“I can’t express how thankful I am for this opportunity,” said Aron, who is also a member of the Mercedes-Benz junior team. “I’m super happy to be back with Prema for the 2021 Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine.

The team is like a second family for me. We managed to do an amazing year together in Formula 4, and I am sure they are just the ingredient I need to make a successful year in 2021. Can’t wait for the season to start!”

Angelo Rosin, the Team Principal of Prema, is delighted to be reunited with Aron for 2021, and he cannot wait to see how the Estonian has developed as a driver in their year apart.

“It’s great to welcome Paul back with us,” said Rosin. “He impressed us in his debut season in car racing, and we are looking forward to seeing how he progressed and matured.

“We are sure he has outstanding potential and the fact that he already knows the car-engine package means that he will be an even more valuable asset.”