Berget Steps Up to Supercar Lites for 2021

Nineteen-year-old Norwegian rallycross driver Eirik Hesla Berget will be stepping up to the Supercar Lites class in 2021, and he is set to do a full-season campaign in the RallyX Nordic with his own team EHB Motorsport.

Berget, who has only been active in the Norwegian Rallycross Championship (NM Rallycross) for only one year, in 2019, will be swapping his old Supernational class Ford Fiesta MK6 over to a four-wheel-drive 340hp single-make Ford Fiesta for this season. During the 2020 season, Berget was forced to miss out the races in his national series during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

He then was given the oppurtunity by Morten Asklund to do some tests with the Supercar Lites car at the World RX venue in Hell – where Berget showed some promising results and from there they started to plan for some races in RallyX Nordic, which will be a dream come true for Berget now.

“To participate in RallyX Nordic is a dream come true for me! I’m really looking forward to joining the championship, and to measuring my pace against the ‘big guys’. Supercar Lites is a well-established category in rallycross, and the calibre is extremely high. To race against experienced drivers that have shown great pace during previous seasons is a challenge I’m relishing!” Berget said.

“Supercar Lites is quite new for me, but I did do some testing last year. It’s a chapter that started when I was chosen to take part in a test day with a Norwegian team, which exceeded all my expectations and resulted in several more days of testing.

“I really like the concept of a class where the cars are all identical and the rest is up to drivers and teams, and since this will be our first year at this level, the main objective will be to establish a solid team and improve our pace throughout the season. I do of course have goals beyond that, the first of which being to take the fight to the Supercar Lites regulars. A further dream is to reach a final, but that will be a giant bonus…

“Overall, I’m really looking forward to starting racing again, and to simply enjoy race weekends with the great team I am lucky to have around me.”

Berget is one of the many newcomers to the series for this season, as the FIA sanctioned RX2 class will be switching over to all-electric drivetrain from this season onwards, many “older generation” Supercar Lites will end up being raced in the RallyX Nordic.

The 2021 RallyX Nordic season will start off with a doube-header at Nysum in Denmark on 1/2 May.