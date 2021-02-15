David Signs with R-ace GP for 2021 Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine Season

Hadrien David will race in the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine series in 2021 after signing with French outfit R-ace GP.

Sixteen-year-old David, who was omitted from the Alpine Academy last week, will race in FRECA after spending 2020 racing in Formula Renault Eurocup with MP Motorsport. The Frenchman secured a solitary podium finish in his rookie season at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari as the series supported the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Alpine made the surprise decision as part of it’s rebrand to place all of its five drivers in either FIA Formula 2 or FIA Formula 3, leaving no place in its line-up for David, who had signed to the Renault Sport Academy back in 2019.

However, David, the 2019 French Formula 4 champion and the youngest driver ever to win a FIA Formula 4 title when just fifteen years of age, will continue his career in the new-for-2021 series which sees the merger of Formula Renault Eurocup and Formula Regional European Championship.

“Extremely happy to announce that I will be driving for R-ace GP in the F3 Regional by Alpine campaign,” David announced on his official Instagram page. “Glad to be back with you guys.”

David has raced for R-ace GP in the past, competing in two events with the French team in the ADAC Formula 4 Championship back in 2019, and he will be teaming up with Zane Maloney and Isack Hadjar in 2021. A fourth car is possible if R-ace GP opt to bring in a female racer.