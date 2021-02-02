Dougie Bolger moves up to British F4 with Carlin in 2021

Carlin have confirmed Dougie Bolger will graduate to their F4 British Championship certified by FIA – powered by Ford EcoBoost team for 2021 following the successful completion of a thorough testing programme with the team.

The 16-year old joins the Carlin squad after progressing through the karting ranks back home in Nagano, Japan before moving to the UK in hopes of one day becoming Japan’s first Formula 1 World Champion.

Over the past two seasons, Bolger has scored multiple podium finishes across the British, LGM and Japanese karting championships after being a selected member of the McLaren DNA Programme in early 2018. His efforts caught the eye of Trevor Carlin, and Bolger has impressed in testing that ultimately led to this chance for the promising Japanese hopeful.

An extensive testing programme was conducted during the COVID-19 hit season that was 2020, and Bolger shared his excitement and how he’s prepared to take on the rest of the grid in what promises to be a very exciting 2021 British F4 Championship.

“It’s amazing to finally confirm the news. I’m so excited to be with Carlin, especially with all the history and success they have as a team. I feel honoured to become a part of that story.

“I have tested at a few tracks already with the team, but I’m looking forward to getting into it properly and visiting some new circuits like Croft and Knockhill. The UK has so many great and interesting circuits. Driving in F4 is something I couldn’t imagine a few years ago, but in testing I felt very comfortable.



“I will be pushing every day with the team, Kokoro Performance and Formula to Perform at be at the front at Thruxton.” said Bolger.

Team Principal Trevor Carlin was equally excited to have announced his third driver for 2021 in Dougie Bolger, and looks forward to the racing relationship between the team and the 16-year old as the team go into the new year with a fresh lineup looking for championship success.

“I’m delighted that Dougie will continue with the team, having completed a test programme with us in 2020. Dougie is just at the start of his career but is quickly learning and improving behind the wheel of the F4 car.

“Learning the ins and outs of race weekends will be the next challenge, but Dougie has a great team around him and the right attitude to be able to handle these challenges. I’m really looking forward to seeing him grow as a driver when the season kicks off in May.” expressed Carlin.

Bolger joins the previously announced Roman Bilinski and Kai Askey at the Farnham-based team, with the completion of their 2021 line-up set to be announced in due course.

The 2021 British F4 season begins at Thruxton, Hampshire on 08-09 May.