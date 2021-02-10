Fortec Motorsport announce Formula Nordic star Joel Granfors for 2021

Joel Granfors has been unveiled as Fortec Motorsport’s first signing for the 2021 F4 British Championship certified by FIA – powered by Ford EcoBoost season.

After winning the Formula Nordic title with multiple wins and podiums in 2020 despite missing the opening three rounds due to age restrictions, the Swedish 15-year old was quickly snapped up by the Daventry-based squad as their first announcement for the upcoming 2021 campaign.

Granfors was equally impressive in the Aquila Synergy cup, with nine wins and a further two podiums to win yet another title and firmly put the Eskilstuna-based driver on the map.

In Fortec, Granfors will be joining the team that guided none other than Luke Browning to the title in 2020 after a very impressive campaign, and it’s no secret that the team will be looking for more success in 2021.

Joining British F4 also means Granfors will take advantage of the profile afforded to a BTCC support series – including live, free to air television coverage – and marks the first step on his journey up the FIA Single Seater ladder.

“I’m thrilled to make this announcement and to start my international career in British Formula 4. We have worked hard over the winter to make this happen, and I couldn’t be more excited. It is going to be all new for me this year, learning all the circuits and a brand new car, but I’m confident that Fortec Motorsport is exactly the right environment for me to be in.

“They have a long history of driver development, a proven track record in British F4 as the reigning champions and have really made me feel welcome from day one. I’m keen to see what we can achieve together and I can’t wait for the season to start.” explained Granfors.

Fortec team manager Oliver Dutton explained his delight at attaining the services of Granfors for the upcoming campaign, and looks forward to playing an active role in his development.

“Everybody at Fortec Motorsport is really pleased to welcome Joel to the team. His track record speaks for itself; to go out and win two well-contested championships in Sweden in such a dominant fashion has really marked Joel’s card as ‘one to watch’ for the future.

“Our family team has a long history of developing future stars and accelerating their journey to the top of the sport, so we’re very excited to get started and help Joel emulate that success. It’s going to be a very competitive grid in British F4 – it always is – but Joel has all the raw ingredients he needs to announce himself, it’s just a case now of putting it all together.” said Dutton.

The 2021 British F4 season begins at Thruxton, Hampshire, on 08-09 May.