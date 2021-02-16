Göhler Joins KIC Motorsport for Full Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine Season

Nico Göhler has been confirmed as KIC Motorsport’s first driver for the 2021 Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine season.

The German competed in two events in the Formula Regional European Championship with the team in 2020 but now will race a full campaign this year for the Finnish outfit. Göhler raced in the events held at the Red Bull Ring and Autodromo Nazionale Monza, achieving a best finish of sixth.

Prior to racing in Formula Regional, Göhler raced in the Formula 4 UAE Championship in both 2019 and 2020, with four wins coming his way in his second campaign. He also raced in ADAC Formula 4 in 2019 as well as a handful of races in Italian Formula 4, with all his F4 races coming with Mücke Motorsport.

His new team has plans to race with three cars throughout the 2021 season, with Göhler the first of those to be announced.

“During the two race weekends we competed together in season 2020 we saw that Nico Göhler has a huge potential,” said KIC Motorsport team manager Peter Flythström.

“As he also experienced that KIC Motorsport can provide a competitive car, it is now our pleasure to announce that he is one of the three drivers of KIC Motorsport in season 2021

“Preparations for season 2021 have already begun as we continue announce our two other drivers in next following weeks. Then we launch a wide test program so that we’re fully ready when intense competition for podiums begin.”

KIC Motorsport took four victories during the 2020 season, with Patrik Pasma taking two wins at both Monza and the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on his way to fourth in the championship standings. KIC Motorsport themselves did enough to take second place in the Constructors’ Championship behind the all-dominant Prema Powerteam outfit.