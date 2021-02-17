Van Amersfoort Racing Bring in Lorenzo Fluxá for 2021 FRECA Campaign

Van Amersfoort Racing has announced Lorenzo Fluxá as their second driver for the 2021 Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine season.

The sixteen-year-old Spaniard made his Formula 4 debut in the UAE Formula 4 Championship in 2020 and has recently been racing in the Asian Formula 3 Championship to get experience of racing in Formula 3 machinery.

He is the second driver to sign for Van Amersfoort Racing after Francesco Pizzi, a team-mate of Fluxá in UAE Formula 4, was announced last week.

“I am extremely excited about the upcoming season,” said Fluxá. “I enjoyed racing Formula 4 very much, but I feel I am ready to step up!

“In preparation of the FRECA season, I compete in the Asian F3 Championship. There I am surrounded by very talented drivers, which is not only motivating me, but also helps me to up my game!”

“Even though the specs are not the same, I get a good feel of the car by competing in the Asian F3. The car carries so much more speed and delivers so much more downforce than an F4 car and I feel very good about it!

“Also, if sharing two race weekends with F1 isn’t already exciting enough, we’ll be hitting the streets of Monaco for round 3 of the championship!”

Rob Niessink, the CEO of Van Amersfoort Racing, says Fluxá is eager to learn and has shown during his short single-seater career to date that he is a quick driver, things that will benefit him heading into the 2021 season.

“Lorenzo is on a fast-track,” said Niessink. “He only spent fairly little, yet successful time in Formula 4. The switch to Formula 3 is quite a major step.

“The track time he currently gathers in the Asian F3 series will therefore really help him to prepare for FRECA. Sure, the Asian F3 series uses a different engine and tyres, but it will help him to create a feel for specific F3 characteristics.

“Besides that, Lorenzo is very eager to move forward which is a great asset. He is a quick learner and is able to rapidly adapt to circumstances. The team is obviously excited to get started on this journey together with him!”