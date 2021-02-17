Formula Regional European Championship

Van Amersfoort Racing Bring in Lorenzo Fluxá for 2021 FRECA Campaign

Credit: Van Amersfoort Racing

Van Amersfoort Racing has announced Lorenzo Fluxá as their second driver for the 2021 Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine season.

The sixteen-year-old Spaniard made his Formula 4 debut in the UAE Formula 4 Championship in 2020 and has recently been racing in the Asian Formula 3 Championship to get experience of racing in Formula 3 machinery.

He is the second driver to sign for Van Amersfoort Racing after Francesco Pizzi, a team-mate of Fluxá in UAE Formula 4, was announced last week.

“I am extremely excited about the upcoming season,” said Fluxá. “I enjoyed racing Formula 4 very much, but I feel I am ready to step up!

“In preparation of the FRECA season, I compete in the Asian F3 Championship. There I am surrounded by very talented drivers, which is not only motivating me, but also helps me to up my game!”

“Even though the specs are not the same, I get a good feel of the car by competing in the Asian F3. The car carries so much more speed and delivers so much more downforce than an F4 car and I feel very good about it!

“Also, if sharing two race weekends with F1 isn’t already exciting enough, we’ll be hitting the streets of Monaco for round 3 of the championship!”

Rob Niessink, the CEO of Van Amersfoort Racing, says Fluxá is eager to learn and has shown during his short single-seater career to date that he is a quick driver, things that will benefit him heading into the 2021 season.

“Lorenzo is on a fast-track,” said Niessink.  “He only spent fairly little, yet successful time in Formula 4. The switch to Formula 3 is quite a major step.

“The track time he currently gathers in the Asian F3 series will therefore really help him to prepare for FRECA. Sure, the Asian F3 series uses a different engine and tyres, but it will help him to create a feel for specific F3 characteristics.

“Besides that, Lorenzo is very eager to move forward which is a great asset. He is a quick learner and is able to rapidly adapt to circumstances. The team is obviously excited to get started on this journey together with him!”

