Csucsu Returns to RallyX Nordic for Second Round at Höljes

Twenty-nine-year-old Hungarian rallycross icon Lukács ‘Csucsu’ Kornél will be making his return to the ever-popular Northern European series RallyX Nordic this season as he is set to be entering the second round at Höljes in Sweden on 13-16 May.

“Csucsu” who he is mostly known as, is a former FIA World Rallycross Championship and FIA European Rallycross Championship regular. He started by contesting the Euro RX series in 2016 running with his team Speedy Motorsport in a third generation Ford Focus before stepping up to World RX the next year. He raced a big part of the season in the very unusual KIA Rio RX Supercar – which he rented from the former FIA World Rally Championship contender Gigi Galli.

In 2018 “Csucsu” entered his first and only RallyX Nordic Supercar round to-date. He rented a Volkswagen Polo by Hedströms Motorsport to contest the Rallycross Festival, the Finnish round of the RallyX Nordic series. On his first attempt he managed to drag himself in to the sixth position overall by a bumper-entry of thirty-two cars in the class – only a costly spin in the jokerlap made him to lose probably a better outcome of the event.

Credit: RallyX Nordic

For the second round, he is entered in his privately owned Citroen DS3; he won the 2020 national championship in Hungary with it and the car is proven to be reliable still despite being an older car. And if “Csucsu” can match the pace of Oliver Solberg in a similar car – it will be fun to follow this time!

“I loved racing in RallyX Nordic at Kouvola, so I always wanted to return, unfortunately, after making it all the way to the final in Finland, I then spun, so you could say I’ve got a bit of unfinished business coming back…” he said.

“Höljes is one of my top two favourite tracks in rallycross and I love driving there. I’ve always enjoyed competing in Sweden, too; I feel very welcome and ‘at home’ in the country – the Scandinavian lifestyle seems to suit me well!”

Credit: RallyX Nordic

“I won’t be putting any pressure on myself or setting any expectations as such – there are always a lot of good drivers with good cars in RallyX Nordic, so let’s see what happens. The main thing will be to have fun and just see how the weekend unfolds, taking small steps one at a time. Hopefully, I can get to the final again – although I’ll try not to spin this time!“

“The DS3 is quite an old lady now, but she continues to drive well and Oliver Solberg proved that the car can still be very competitive at Höljes last year. I have to say, the ‘All-Star’ Magic Weekend looked like an awesome event and it would be fantastic to see some of those big names return this time around – what do you say, guys?!”