Fortec Motorsport confirm highly rated Oliver Gray for 2021 campaign

Fortec Motorsport have confirmed highly-rated international karting driver Oliver Gray will join their ranks for the 2021 F4 British Championship certified by FIA – powered by Ford EcoBoost season.

After a very successful karting career which includes multiple MSUK British titles at the X30 Junior level and vice-champion honours in the IAME Euro Series in 2019, the 15-year old from Chipstead joins the Daventry-based squad and becomes the latest rookie to join the class of 2021 in British F4.

In 2020, Gray ran under the colours of Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc for Leclerc by Lennox Racing in Europe’s OK class, recording an impressive all heats and final victory in the WSK Euro Series in Sarno, together with numerous top ten finishes.

As with all the other rookies making their debut on the FIA Global Pathway to F1 in 2021, Gray will have an unrivalled platform at this level with the British F4 Championship being part of the TOCA package which includes the prestigious British Touring Car Championship, as well as free-to-air coverage of the series on ITV4, with an expected trackside audience to make a return the year.

“I’m delighted to become part of the Fortec family in 2021. After a successful karting career, I recognise I’ve a lot to learn in single seaters but I’m confident I can learn quickly and together we can go for the Championship again.



“I have been warmly welcomed by Oliver and his father Richard and after a few days testing we are progressing quickly. I’m looking forward to the first race in May!” exclaimed Gray.

Fortec’s F4 Team Manager Oliver Dutton expressed his excitement in attaining the serves of a new protegee within the Fortec family, and can’t wait to see what the duo can achieve in the coming year.

“Everybody at Fortec Motorsport is delighted to welcome Oliver into the family. We’ve been monitoring his progress through the karting ranks for a while now, and when the opportunity arose to test him in our F4 car, he impressed us right from the off.

“It’s always a tough championship to win, and running at the front consistently is very challenging, but we believe Oliver has all the right ingredients to hit the ground running and enjoy a successful season ahead.” said Dutton.

The 2021 season begins at the Thruxton Circuit in Hampshire on the 8th-9th May.