Ginetta Junior Scholarship winner Robert de Haan to line up with Richardson Racing

Richardson Racing will be running 14-year-old Robert de Haan in the 2021 Ginetta Junior championship as the Dutch driver looks to make his impact as he moves up from karting.

As part of a multi-car assault on the championship, it is the second time that the team will have run a Ginetta Junior Scholarship winner, having been selected by 2017 winner James Taylor for the 2018 season.

de Haan becomes the first overseas driver to take the scholarship title and will be stepping up in to car racing for the first time after a strong career in karting that saw him take the Rotax 125 Junior Max title at the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in 2018. In 2019 he secured the German Junior Kart Championship, and also finished third in the FIA Karting Academy Trophy.

As a Ginetta Junior Scholarship winner, de Haan secured a free entry into the 2021 season as well as the use of a Ginetta G40 race car, which will now be run on his behalf by Richardson Racing.

“I’m over the moon to be competing in the Ginetta Junior Championship this season as one of the Scholarship winners, and am looking forward to being part of the Richardson Racing team,” said de Haan.

“After a successful career in karting, this is a fantastic opportunity for me to take the step into car racing and I promise to give my all to repay Ginetta and the team for their support.

“I’m excited about the chance to race at famous circuits like Silverstone and Brands Hatch, and although it is my first season at this level, I’m going into 2021 with one goal – and that is to take as many trophies back home to the Netherlands as I can! I can’t wait for the season to start.”

Gwyn Richardson, Richardson Racing team principal, added, “Robert is an accomplished karter who is highly respected by his peers, and has displayed huge potential in the limited running he has done so far in a car.

“He was a worthy winner of the Ginetta Junior Scholarship, and I’m thrilled that he has chosen to run as part of our driver line-up for his debut season. There’s no doubt that he has the ability to compete at the sharp end of the field, and I’m confident that he’ll be one to watch this year.

“We’re all really looking forward to helping him learn and develop as a driver, and firmly expect him to be a contender for at least the Rookie title.”