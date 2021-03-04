JHR Developments complete 2021 lineup with Fiesta Junior champion Joseph Loake

JHR Developments have confirmed that Fiesta Junior champion Joseph Loake will complete their line up for the 2021 F4 British Championship certified by FIA – powered by Ford EcoBoost season.

Following an impressive two year stint in the highly competitive BRSCC Fiesta Junior Championship, the 15-year old would win the title in emphatic style at his second attempt, winning eight races in as many attempts to put his name in the hat for an F4 ride in 2021.

This, coupled with a strong karting background as well as his testing performance for the Derbyshire-based JHR squad was all that was needed to acquire the services of Loake for the upcoming campaign.

He joins new team-mates Abbi Pulling, McKenzy Cresswell and Matthew Rees as JHR confirm a full capacity, four-car entry for the 2021 season ahead.

“We have come from a very strong 2020 where we won every race, so we are hoping to bring that momentum with us into this year, but we won’t know where we are until we get to round one. We’ll be doing lots of testing in the run up to the start of the season, so hopefully we can be up the front straight off the bat.

“I have driven the F4 car at Snetterton back in November, which was promising as we weren’t far off the times people did in qualifying earlier in the year. I found the car very comfortable, despite being very different to the Fiesta with downforce and a lower centre of gravity, so I just need to work on changing some habits I learnt last year, where you throw the car into the corners.” said Loake.

Team Principal Steven Hunter expressed his excitement at the appointment of Loake, and looks forward to seeing what the duo can achieve in the season ahead.

“We are really happy to welcome Joseph to the team for his first foray into single seaters. His performances in the Fiesta Junior Championship were really impressive, going right back to his first handful of races when he was challenging for podiums and wins.

“We had two great days with him in the car at Snetterton towards the end of last year and we are excited to get him back behind the wheel as we start to focus on the start of the F4 season at Thruxton. We have an impressive line-up of drivers this year and really just want to get out there and show what we can do.” said Hunter.

The 2021 season begins at the high-speed Thruxton in Hampshire on the 8th-9th May.