Kay van Berlo joins Porsche Carrera Cup NA grid with Kelly-Moss

20-year-old Kay van Berlo will be joining the grid for the inaugural Porsche Carrera Cup North America season which gets underway later this month.

The Dutch driver will be joining forces with the mighty Kelly-Moss racing team, who are entering a five-car assault on the new championship.

2021 will mark van Berlo’s fourth year in sportscar racing since moving up from karting in 2018; over the past three seasons he has gained experience in a number of endurance series such as the VLN, 24 hours of Nürburgring, Asian Le Mans Series and endurance series in his home country. Adding to his endurance background he has taken part in selected races in the Porsche Carrera Cup Benelux and Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland.

“I am very happy to announce that I’ll be joining Kelly-Moss Road and Race in the Porsche Carrera Cup North America this season. I feel absolutely honored to represent the Children’s Hospital of Alabama and Medical Properties Trust car and race to cure childhood cancer,” commented van Berlo.

Credit: Porsche AG / hoch zwei

“With previous experience in the Porsche Carrera Cup Germany and my transition to the United States in August last year to study Business Administration in Miami, this is an excellent step to continue my racing career. After a successful test with the team at Sebring, I was convinced that Kelly-Moss is the right team to start the next chapter in my racing career.”

Talking at the end of February he revealed that he had visited the Kelly-Moss racing workshop as they took delivery of their new cars for the new season.

“I spent a couple of days at the Kelly-Moss racing workshop, back in Wisconsin. We took delivery of five brand new Porsche GT3 Cup cars (992 version), and I must admit, I’m impressed by the team’s approach to this new machine. I cannot wait to start working with this group of passionate and talented people during the official test at Sebring on 8-9 March.

“With my experience in the Porsche Carrera Cup and the successful history of Kelly-Moss racing in the series, I feel confident that we can do great things together. I’ve been getting used to life here in the past months and I must say, I love it! Our first race weekend will be at Sebring International Raceway, starting 17 March.”

