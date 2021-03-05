KIC Motorsport Announce Elias Seppänen as Third FRECA Driver for 2021

KIC Motorsport have confirmed that Elias Seppänen will race for them in the 2021 Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine season, joining his fellow Finn Patrik Pasma and German racer Nico Göhler.

Seppänen joins the field having raced primarily in the ADAC Formula 4 championship in 2020, winning once and finishing on the podium ten times on his way to third place in the final standings. He also raced a one-off outing with R-ace GP in Formula Renault Eurocup where he scored a best finish of eighth in race two.

“After successful Karting and F4 seasons it is now the right time for Elias Seppänen to take the next step in his career,” said team manager Peter Flythström. “KIC Motorsport is very pleased to have another Finnish driver in our team and therefore we strongly believe that all our three drivers are competing for podium positions.

“As the number of competitors in the series will rise to nearly 40 drivers, the level of the series will be tougher than ever before. Still, I am very confident that our drivers Patrik Pasma, Nico Göhler and Elias Seppänen will give a fierce resistance for our rivals in each event.”

Team owner Petri Lappalainen has welcomed Seppänen to the team, and he believes the seventeen-year-old will be in the fight for podiums and wins during the 2021 season.

“We’re very pleased to have another Flying Finn competing with us,” said Lappalainen. “We strongly belive that Elias Seppänen will drive for podium positions.

“In season 2021 Formula Regional Championship series by Alpine visits traditional F1-circuits like Barcelona and glamorous street circuit of Monaco where also GP2 drivers such as reigning Formula Regional Brazilian Champion Gianluca Petecof and also our 2020 Estonian Jüri Vips measures their skills.

“In these events our drivers can also take a sneak peak into their future as F2 is the next step towards Formula-1. So, we have a challenging and yet very developing season ahead of us as ten-race weekends will offer thrilling competition for personal and team series.”