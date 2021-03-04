Maurice Henry set to race in Ginetta Juniors with Fox Motorsport

Ginetta Junior Championship Scholarship winner Maurice Henry will join Fox Motorsport for the 2021 season as the Essex team expands to a two-car assault.

Along with Robert de Haan, Henry made it through the Junior Scholarship event that saw 65 teenagers face off in front of an expert judging panel that featured motorsport insiders and professional racing drivers.

With a fully funded season as part of the scholarship package, Rookie dirver Henry joins Fox Motorsport alongside Liam McNeilly who enters his second year in the championship.

Henry has been racing karts since the age of eight and in 2014 won the South Yorkshire Kart Club’s Honda Cadet MSA title and the Shenington KRC Honda Cadet title in 2016.



In 2017 he finished as the runner-up in the Northern Karting Federation before making a switch to rallying. He would go on to win the 2019-20 Donington Park Junior Autotest Winter Series before entering the Formula 1000 Junior Rally Championship in 2020, winning the opening round before the series was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking of the opportunity ahead of him, an excited Maurice Henry said, “I’m thrilled to join Fox Motorsport in Ginetta Juniors. I chose Fox because I’ve had a good relationship with both Paul and Liam McNeilly since we raced against each other in karting. I know that if I fit in well with a team, I’ll find it easier to extract the maximum performance from myself.

“My ambition is to be a factory GT driver, so driving for a team like Fox, who have been successful at every level of motorsport they’ve contested – right up to international GTs, is ideal, as is being a part of the Ginetta ladder that has given opportunities to so many talented racing drivers. The best way to start is to win the rookie title in Ginetta Juniors this year, and that’s 100 per cent my aim.”



Paul McNeilly, Team Principal added, “I’m really pleased to welcome Maurice to Fox Motorsport as we expand our Ginetta Junior programme to two cars. Maurice and Liam [McNeilly] got on well in karting so they should be good team-mates for each other;

“Maurice benefitting from Liam’s greater experience in these cars and both drivers being able to use each other to gauge their own performance and move forwards. Maurice did brilliantly to win the Ginetta Junior Scholarship and we were impressed with what we saw from him in our car – which was one of the cars used by Ginetta for the event.

“His aim is to be the rookie champion and we’ll do everything we can to help him achieve this.”

The season will start on May 8/9 at Thruxton, Hampshire.