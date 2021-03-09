Parker Thompson returns to JDX Racing for Porsche Carrera Cup NA championship tilt

22-year-old Canadian Parker Thompson will be reuniting with the JDX Racing team as he gets behind the wheel of the #9 JDX Racing Byers Porsche entry for the upcoming inaugural season of Porsche Carrera Cup North America which starts later this month at Sebring International Raceway.

Thompson followed the usual route of karting, starting at the age of 8, by the age of 13 he was ranked third in the world in the Rotax Max class. 2015 saw him enter the US F2000 series where he took eleven top-ten finishes in 16 starts.

Over the next two seasons he took twenty-five top-five finishes from 30 starts; 2017 brought a move to the Canadian F1600 Super Series Championship before taking on the 2018 Road to Indy where he finished fifth overall in the championship.

It was 2018 where Thompson got his first taste of sports car action when he competed in the Porsche GT3 Cup with JDX Racing, earning five podiums, including one win from six races.

“Breaking the news of my return to JDX Racing is one of the proudest moments in my racing career to date! The people closest to me know how much I enjoyed my short time with JDX in 2018,” commented Thompson.

“Not only did Jeremy Dale and his team grant me my first opportunity in sports cars, but they also own my first win in sports cars! To have the opportunity to come back to this team and do it with the great partners in Porsche Cars Canada Ltd., Byers Porsche and Renier Construction is an announcement worth being proud of!”

Jeremy Dale, Managing Partner of JDX Racing commented, “With the launch of the new Porsche 992 GT3 Cup race car and the new Carrera Cup North America championship, 2021 is going to be a very exciting year for JDX Racing. On a personal level, I’m very excited JDX Racing is representing Porsche Canada with Parker behind the wheel.

“Canada has produced so many high caliber drivers and for JDX to be part of an ongoing effort to develop and promote a Canadian driver is a special place to be. There’s no doubt in my mind that we are bringing a potent combination to Carrera Cup North America.”

