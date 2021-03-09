Priaulx tops day one of Porsche Carrera Cup North America test

Sebastien Priaulx made an immediate impact on the new Porsche Carrera Cup North America series on the opening day of a two-day test at Sebring International Raceway as he topped the times of the 28 cars taking part.

The test marked the international debut of the new Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car using the type 992 chassis, with a total of 420 laps across 19 cars.

Guernsey driver Priaulx set the fastest time of 2:00.870 around the 17-turn Florida circuit with his nearest rival being his Kelly-Moss Road & Race teammate Kay van Berlo who was half a second behind. Riley Dickinson set the third fastest time in the #3 Team Hardpoint-EBM car.

A total of 23 of the 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup cars are entered for the season ahead with ten Pro entries and an additional nine Pro-Am class entrants.

Alan Metni topped the Pro-Am timesheets in the #99 Kelly-Moss Road & Race Porsche with a time of 2:04.549. Efrin Castro was second fastest in class and tenth-overall, in the #10 Team Hardpoint-EBM entry.

In addition to the new generation 911 GT3 Cup cars there was a further nine type 991.2 cars taking part in the test with Matt Halcome taking the fastest time in the Pro-Am 991 class.

