Sebastian Priaulx set for Porsche Carrera Cup NA debut

After two promising season of GT4 endurance racing, Sebastian Priaulx is set to make the move to America to compete in the new Porsche Carrera Cup North America series.

One-make Porsche racing isn’t new to North America, previously racing under the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge banner, but 2021 marks the first time the Porsche Carrera Cup title will be used in the US.

Over the course of 16 rounds the drivers will take to the track for 45-minute sprint races, making it important for drivers to qualify well and limit mistakes during the race to maximise points.

Priaulx will be getting behind the wheel of the new generation Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car for a joint collaboration between Multimatic Motorsports and Kelly-Moss Racing, competing in the Rookie class.

Credit: Multimatic

“This is a fantastic opportunity for me and I cannot wait to get started,” said Priaulx. “I’ve raced with a team mate for the last few years and this is like going back to single-seaters where the buck stops with me.

“In the past I have gone well in one-make series so I’m really looking forward to starting work with Jeff Stone, Andy Kilcoyne and the guys at Kelly-Moss. Of course, one rookie will be selected to represent the region in the Porsche Junior Shootout in Germany at the end of the year and that is my target.

“Thank you to Multimatic for having faith in me. I’m feeling fit, I’m raring to go and I will give it everything I’ve got!”

Raj Nair, Multimatic President and COO, added, “This is an indication of Multimatic’s increasing commitment to motorsports. We have chosen Seb to be a central part of our young driver development programme and after two successful seasons in our GT4 Mustangs, on both sides of the Atlantic, we felt it time for him to try something a little different.”

Kelly-Moss Racing bring a wealth of experience to the track, with 30 years of experience in motorsport and also taking part in every GT3 Cup Challenge race since its creation in 2005. Over that time they have made 800 starts and taken over 100 victories with six championships in that time.

“Kelly-Moss is excited to be working with Sebastian in the inaugural Porsche Carrera Cup North America season. There is a tremendous depth, talent throughout the Carrera Cup entry list.” explained Andy Kilcoyne, Kelly-Moss Partner & Director of Operations.

“Kelly-Moss is honoured that Multimatic has faith enough in our programme to entrust KMR to further develop and hone Sebastian’s skills for what lies ahead. Sebastian will undoubtedly be in the headlines throughout the season. We are ready to dig in and fight for a driver and team championship this season.”

The first race of the 2021 Porsche Carrera Cup North America series will take place at Sebring International Raceway on the weekend of 17-20 March.

2021 Porsche Carrera Cup North America Schedule (provisional)

March 17 – 20 – Sebring International Raceway

May 20 – 23 – Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

June 24 – 27 – Watkins Glen International

July – Toronto Indy

August 6 – 8 – Road America

Aug. 20 –22 – VIRginia International Raceway

September – TBA

Oct. 6 – 9 – Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta

Search for Porsche Motorsport Community on Facebook

Follow Porsche Motorsport Community on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram