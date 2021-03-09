Zagazeta sets the benchmark on first official 2021 British F4 test at Brands Hatch

Peruvian sophomore season hopeful Matias Zagazeta topped the timesheets at Brands Hatch on the first official test day of 2021, with all drivers and teams present and completing a combined total of 2,952 laps on a busy day around the Indy Circuit.

After setting the early pace in the morning session, it was Argenti Motorsport new boy Zagazeta that once again topped the timesheets in the afternoon session with a 45.734 to be just two tenths clear of Abbi Pulling, who will be looking for a championship charge herself with the JHR Developments squad in 2021.

The third and fourth fastest times belonged to two of the promising rookies that’ll grace the championship year, with Australian Marcos Flack tucking in just behind Zagazeta and Pulling in third, with Mckenzy Cresswell in fourth just half a second off the pace.

Credit: Jakob Every Photography

In fifth place was the first Carlin of Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak, completing 169 laps and finishing just .504 off the session setting time of Zagazeta. The Thai driver will be looking for a full season in British F4 after a promising performance in the F4 UAE Championship earlier in the year, finishing fifth in the final points standings and scoring four podiums along the way.

Another second season driver, Roman Bilinski was sixth in the second Carlin just one hundredth behind Inthraphuvasak, with Edoardo Coseteng in seventh being the highest placed driver that set their fastest time of the day in the morning session – the Filipino driver seemingly being evaluated by the Argenti team.

British F4 new boys Joel Granfors and Matthew Rees set the eighth and ninth fastest times respectively, with the 2019 Ginetta Junior champion James Hedley rounding out the top ten for Fortec Motorsport in what appears to be a switch to the Daventry-based squad for 2021 in an attempt at a title push, mirroring last season’s champion Luke Browning in joining the team.

Credit: Jakob Ebery Photography

Japanese hopeful Dougie Bolger impressed for Carlin, setting the eleventh fastest time and lapping 182 circuits, coming within his 2 tenths of more experienced team mates of Inthraphuvasak and Bilinski. JHR Developments’ Joseph Loake had a much better afternoon following an engine change after an off in the morning session, completing 74 laps and setting the twelfth fastest time and just eight tenths from the ultimate pace.

Newly announced Fortec Motorsport rookie Oliver Gray was thirteenth fastest ahead of Richardson Racing’s Georgi Dimitrov, with Carlin’s Kai Askey in fifteenth after lapping an impressive 117 laps during the morning session. The two Arden Motorsport drivers of Thomas Ikin and Zak Taylor finished in sixteenth and seventeenth resprestively, with the whole 17 car field separated by just nine tenths of a second, in what’s shaping up to be an extremely close and exciting season.

The next official test day takes place at the Season Launch at Silverstone, Northamptonshire, on Saturday 27th March.