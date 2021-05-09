Hedley continues Thruxton dominance as Fortec take impressive 1-2 in race two

James Hedley scored his fifth British F4 Thruxton win in a row with another dominant display at race two of the weekend, leading home a team 1-2 ahead of Joel Granfors and Zak Taylor scoring a podium finish for Arden Motorsport.

On a much drier track compared to yesterday’s opening race it was Thomas Ikin that started on pole position alongside Filipino rookie Eduardo Coseteng for the first ever full reverse grid race in the series’ history, with Matthew Rees starting way down in sixteenth place after taking pole position in yesterday morning’s qualifying session.

And as the lights went out it was the Arden Motorsport pair of Ikin and Zak Taylor that took the lead with Roman Bilinski storming into third place for Carlin, much the same as his first race start yesterday, and would later take second place from Taylor as the slipstreaming began in earnest.

Eduardo Coseteng would spin at the final chicane after being squeezed amongst a really tight midfield battle and being tagged by Fortec Motorsport’s Oliver Gray, forcing the Argenti driver into the pits, but would later set the fastest lap in a what would be a glorified test session.

Argenti team mate Marcos Flack was also setting quick laps and chasing after James Hedley as Matias Zagazeta joined the fight for the final podium place.

Hedley later passed Taylor for second place as he looked to continue his immense Thruxton record, chasing rookie Thomas Ikin who continued to lead impressively after the first five minutes

Roman Bilinski later got into Marcos Flack, spinning the Australian around and allowing Joel Granfors to join the battle for Fortec Motorsport. Hedley would later pile the pressure on Ikin and pass him for the lead and began to build a gap.

Further down the field, JHR Developments driver Abbi Pulling, Mckenzy Cresswell and Matthew Rees were all making strong progress through the field from the back of the grid, further cementing their strong overall pace this weekend.

Rees was now harrying the Carlins of Bilinski and Inthraphuvasak for seventh place after a storming comeback from the Welsh rookie from sixteenth on the grid, one of the standout performers this weekend so far.

Bilinski and Pulling were now embroiled in a battle of the second year drivers for sixth place, with Mckenzy Cresswell joining in as James Hedley now had a four second lead up front, a massively strong showing for his debut weekend at Fortec.

Thomas Ikin was still the highest running rookie down in fifth, followed by Cresswell as Pulling finally got herself past Roman Bilinski in what had been a very intense midfield battle amongst rookies and second year drivers, further outlining the strength in depth on the British F4 grid in 2021.

Joel Granfors would eventually make it a Fortec 1-2 with just a lap remaining, making it past Arden’s Zak Taylor after sustained pressure from the current Formula Nordic champion.

But at the chequered flag it was James Hedley once again that took a dominant victory ahead of team mate Joel Granfors in second, and Zak Taylor in third. Thai driver Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak scored fourth for Carlin ahead of a fantastic comeback drive from Abbi Pulling in fifth.

Highest rookie Thomas Ikin finished in sixth after starting on pole position ahead of Mckenzy Cresswell in seventh and Roman Bilinski in eighth for Carlin. Matias Zagazeta and Joseph Loake rounded out the top ten.