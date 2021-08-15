Cresswell takes delayed reverse grid race win to close gap in title battle

Mckenzy Cresswell took his second reverse grid victory in succession at Knockhill after taking the lead on the opening lap as he did in Oulton Park last time out, managing to build a comfortable lead on the way to a second win of 2021 and sixth podium overall for the JHR rookie.

Very similar to his opening lap at Oulton Park two week ago, Cresswell bolted off the line, dispatching Marcos Flack before getting past David Morales with a brave move around the outside at the hairpin. He would build a 2.5 second lead from there and take a commanding victory.

The win also brings Cresswell back into third in the championship fight, just 33 points back from leader Hedley who didn’t manage to start the race and with team mate Matthew Rees not scoring.

Zak Taylor finished in second place for Arden Motorsport, claiming the young Brit’s fist podium since his race one triumph at Brands Hatch. Rookie Kai Askey shot up into the top ten of the overall championship standings with another impressive podium for the lead Carlin runner.

Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak followed home team mate Askey in fourth, gaining four places in the process and showing much more promise this weekend at Knockhill for the Thai driver. David Morales managed to hold onto fifth place with a close battle behind between Joseph Loake and Oliver Gray for sixth and seventh respectively, with just five tenths of a second separating them at the line.

Abbi Pulling took the last point in eighth place as well as gaining an extra three points for places gained after a spirited drive which involved one of the best battles of the season with Matias Zagazeta and Dougie Bolger, with the former finishing just six tenths behind Pulling in ninth after taking the race one win yesterday, and Bolger coming home in tenth.

The Argenti trio of Marcos Flack, Aiden Neate and Eduardo Coseteng finished outside the top ten in eleventh, twelfth and thirteenth. Matthew Rees completed the finishers in fourteenth after a trip through pit lane for repairs.

The only non finisher was Fortec Motorsport’s Joel Granfors, and it wasn’t a great race for the team as championship leader James Hedley couldn’t even take his position at the head of the field for the start as a mechanical issue forced the team to withdraw the car before race even started.

Ford’s rising stars will be live on ITV4 for the final contest of the weekend in Fife at 15:55, but will likely be delayed due to the schedule conflict after the morning’s fog.

Race 2 Classification