NASCAR Cup Series

Erik Jones confirms return to Petty for 2022

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Richard Petty Motorsports

Sunday is a big day for Erik Jones. As the NASCAR Cup Series heads to his home track Michigan International Speedway, Richard Petty Motorsports confirmed he will return to the #43 Chevrolet Camaro for a second season in 2022.

Jones moved to RPM for 2021 after spending virtually his entire NASCAR career with Toyota. After twenty-four races, he sits twenty-fifth in points with three top-ten finishes and a best run of seventh last Sunday at the Indianapolis Road Course. He has two wins at NASCAR’s top level (plus an exhibition victory in the 2020 Busch Clash and an eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series win at Darlington in May, the latter of which was technically the racing début of the Next Gen car before it is rolled out in 2022). While his contract with RPM was reported as a multi-year deal, it actually contains an option that the team can pick up should both parties be satisfied with his performance.

The news continues a busy week for Jones, who on Saturday announced the founding of the Erik Jones Foundation. The charity supports children’s literacy and efforts in early cancer detection and animal welfare. Prior to Sunday’s race, he spent the morning reading books with fans at the track. During the season pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Jones launched #READwithErik, a social media video campaign in which he read children’s books like The Little Engine That Could and Dr. Seuss’ Oh, the Places You’ll Go!.

The 2015 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion, Jones’ 2021 schedule also included making his first Xfinity Series start since 2019 at Watkins Glen two weeks ago for Jordan Anderson Racing. He finished thirty-sixth after a crash.

RPM and the famed #43 have not visited Victory Lane since Aric Almirola in the rain-shortened 2014 Daytona summer event, with the number’s last full-distance win coming in 1999 at Martinsville with the late John Andretti. Although the team has gone through uncertain waters over the years, Jones’ return provides some stability even if he does not bring major sponsorship dollars with him.

Share
1134 posts

About author
History major and lifelong motorsports fan who covers NASCAR and the Stadium Super Trucks.
Articles
Related posts
NASCAR Cup Series

"Super Sub" Josh Berry filling in for Corey LaJoie at Michigan

By
1 Mins read
For the fifth time in 2021, Josh Berry will be a substitute driver as he fills in for Corey LaJoie in Sunday’s Cup race at Michigan while LaJoie is out due to COVID-19 protocol.
NASCAR Cup Series

AJ Allmendinger Wins Verizon 200 Amid Curb Controversy in First Cup Race on IMS Road Course

By
5 Mins read
With a chaotic finish surrounding issues with the turn six curbing, AJ Allmendinger emerged the winner of the Verizon 200, the first Cup Series race at the IMS Road Course.
NASCAR Cup Series

Kyle Larson wins second road race of 2021 at Watkins Glen

By
4 Mins read
Kyle Larson held off Hendrick team-mate Chase Elliott to win for the fifth time in 2021 and second on a road course. He is now tied with Denny Hamlin for the NASCAR Cup Series points lead.