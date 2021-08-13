Granfors fastest in Knockhill second practice as Fortec show their hand

Just seven tenths covered the sixteen runners on the second practice session this afternoon at Knockhill, as Sweden’s Joel Granfors backed up his solid opening session time in the morning with the fastest time in FP2 to firmly state his case for top honours come Sunday. Phinsys by Argenti drivers Matias Zagazeta and rookie Aiden Neate closely followed in second and third, with just five hundredths covering the top three.

Abbi Pulling was the lead JHR Developments runner in fourth place, solidifying her pace for the weekend after a strong FP1, with the opening session’s fastest driver Matthew Rees rounding out the top five and keeping JHR’s name in the hat.

Dougie Bolger was the fastest Carlin driver for the second time in a day, with the Japanese racer in sixth after a very impressive showing at Oulton Park – taking a maiden rookie cup win.

Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak showed improvement over the opening session, placing in seventh behind his rookie team mate, as Joseph Loake and Mckenzy Cresswell sandwiched the Arden of Zak Taylor round out the top ten.

Kai Askey was on the fringes of the top ten in eleventh ahead of championship leader James Hedley in twelfth, who has yet to find his stride at Knockhill this weekend. Marcos Flack had a cleaner session after his off in FP1 to finish in thirteenth ahead of Fortec rookie Oliver Gray in fourteenth.

Eduardo Coseteng and David Morales rounded out the field in fifteenth and sixteenth respectively for the Argenti and Arden squads, but lapping just three quarters of a second off the ultimate pace, meaning it could be anyone’s game come qualifying tomorrow morning in what has proven to be an ultra competitive weekend so far.

Qualifying gets underway tomorrow morning at 10.55 BST.

Free Practice 2 Classification (Top 10)