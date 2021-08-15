Simmons takes Race 2 win in GB3’s second visit to Silverstone

Ayrton Simmons backed up his Race 1 win at Silverstone by winning Race 2 as the GB3 Championship made its second visit to the Northamptonshire circuit this season.

The Elite Motorsport car of José Garfias was withdrawn before the start on Sunday morning, as Mikkel Grundtvig and Christian Mansell both slipped four places in the early exchanges.

Roman Bilinski, Javier Sagrera and Sebastian Alvarez were the big winners, though, both gaining several positions early as Mansell moved back past Fortec Motorsport‘s Grundtvig for 15th.

Mansell’s Carlin team-mate Bryce Aron fell five places behind Bilinski, Sagrera, Alvarez, Reece Ushijima and Mansell.

Series debutant Jonathan Browne took a maiden podium with third on Saturday, but fell back in the Hillspeed entry around the halfway stage.

A four-or-five-car train formed behind Chris Dittmann Racing‘s Branden Lee Oxley in the closing stages, with Bart Horsten, Tom Lebbon, Bilinski and Arden Motorsport team-mate Frederick Lubin all looking to find a way past the fifth-placed GB3 newcomer.

Bilinski had finished in the top five at each of his first nine races in GB3 until Race 1 at Silverstone, but was unable to overcome the gaggle ahead of him, falling down the order on the final lap

Oxley fell over seven seconds behind Championship leader Zak O’Sullivan, who sat in the wheeltracks of Roberto Faria, the Brazilian in turn spending his race trying to get past Fortec team-mate, and Race 1 pole-sitter Oliver Bearman.

Simmons had taken the spoils in Race 1, and pole for Race 2, and was the man they were all chasing. His advantage was never much more than a second or so, but the CDR driver made it three wins in a row at Silverstone, having also won the reverse-grid Race 3 at the Championship’s first visit in June.

Fortec enjoyed a double-podium as Bearman came home second, ahead of Faria, with O’Sullivan taking fourth and Horsten moving ahead of Oxley to go fifth, ten seconds off the Carlin man.

Oxley and Sagrera were separated by half a second in sixth and seventh, with Ushijima, Mansell and Lubin joined at the hip to round out the top ten.

2021 Silverstone (2) Race 2 Results: