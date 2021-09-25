Formula Regional European Championship

Colapinto Withstands Vidales Pressure to Take Opening Valencia Victory

Credit: Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine

Franco Colapinto took his second Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine win in three races as the Argentine racer fended off the race-long challenge from David Vidales to win race one in Valencia on Saturday.

The MP Motorsport driver, who took the chequered flag first in both races at the Red Bull Ring two weeks ago only to have the second victory taken away from him due to a penalty for exceeding track limits, took pole position for race one at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, and he held onto the lead at the start.

Vidales, racing for Prema Powerteam, stayed on Colapinto’s tail throughout the race and was never more than a second behind his rival, but the Spaniard was never close enough to make a genuine attempt to take the lead.

Completing the podium was Van Amersfoort Racing’s Mari Boya, who had by far his best finish of the season, with the Spaniard’s previous best being a fifth place in the first race of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya weekend back in May.

Prema’s Paul Aron made a first lap move on G4 Racing’s Michael Belov to give him fourth place ahead of the Russian, while Arden Motorsport’s Alex Quinn was sixth ahead of R-ace GP duo Hadrien David and Zane Maloney as overtaking proved difficult around the tight Valencia track.

Maloney made some early gains as he moved up four places from his starting position on the opening lap, while a third R-ace GP car of Isack Hadjar was ninth, just ahead of Prema’s Dino Beganovic, who took the final point on offer in tenth.

Championship leader Grégoire Saucy endured a difficult day, with the ART Grand Prix driver dropping out of the points on the opening lap and ending twelfth overall, just behind FA Racing’s Gabriel Bortoleto.

Series debutant Dilano van’t Hoff, racing as a guest driver this weekend for MP Motorsport, finished a credible twentieth out of thirty-two finishers, with Patrik Pasma and Alexandre Bardinon the only two drivers not to see the chequered flag.

Saucy remains the favourite for the title despite failing to score points for only the fourth time in 2021, with the Swiss racer still seventy-four points clear of David with only one hundred and twenty-five available across the remaining five races of the year.

Circuit Ricardo Tormo Race 1 Result

POS.NO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME/GAP
143Franco ColapintoARGMP Motorsport21 Laps
212David VidalesESPPrema Powerteam+0.417
364Mari BoyaESPVan Amersfoort Racing+4.092
41Paul AronESTPrema Powerteam+6.049
530Michael BelovRUSG4 Racing+10.817
621Alex QuinnGBRArden Motorsport+12.427
710Hadrien DavidFRAR-ace GP+14.479
822Zane MaloneyBARR-ace GP+16.680
96Isack HadjarFRAR-ace GP+17.191
1017Dino BeganovicSWEPrema Powerteam+17.605
1185Gabriel BortoletoBRZFA Racing+19.114
1226Grégoire SaucyCHEART Grand Prix+20.632
138William AlataloFINArden Motorsport+23.033
1446Gabriele MiniITAART Grand Prix+25.285
1527Kas HaverkortNEDMP Motorsport+25.818
1635Pietro Delli GuantiITAMonolite Racing+27.780
1791Eduardo BarrichelloBRZJD Motorsport+28.568
1851Francesco PizziITAVan Amersfoort Racing+31.238
1962Lorenzo FluxáESPVan Amersfoort Racing+31.673
2077Dilano van’t HoffNEDMP Motorsport+32.182
2116Tommy SmithAUSJD Motorsport+34.654
2211Gianluca PetecofBRZKIC Motorsport+35.852
2396Oliver GøtheDENMP Motorsport+39.268
2499José Garfias MEXMonolite Racing+40.501
2541Emidio PesceITADR Formula+43.553
2619Andrea RossoITAFA Racing+45.405
277Axel GnosCHEG4 Racing+45.789
282Nico GöhlerGERKIC Motorsport+46.233
2972Bélen GarciaESPG4 Racing+54.028
3015Léna BühlerCHER-ace GP+54.719
3114Nicola MarinangeliITAArden Motorsport+54.830
3213Jasin FeratiCHEKIC Motorsport+1:45.864
RET5Patrik PasmaFINART Grand PrixRetired
RET9Alexandre BardinonFRAFA RacingRetired
