Czech Rising Star Stříteský to Enter WRC3 with Toksport WRT in Spain

The former Czech karting driver Dominik Stříteský has risen to become one of the elite drivers in the Czech Rally Championship within a short period of time. Now after many podiums finishes in the series and his international rally debut in Italy in the FIA European Rally Championship he will make his FIA World Rally Championship debut in Spain at the RACC Rally de Espania together with co-driver Jiří Hovorka.

Together with Toksport WRT and support by Skoda Motorsport as part of the brand´s 120th anniversary celebrations, the duo will be entering the WRC3 class in a Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo, which is the newest specification of the rally car supplied by the Czech manufacturer. Stříteský will be starting the rally together with the teams leading drivers Andreas Mikkelsen and Marco Bulacia Wilkinson, those two are entered in the WRC2, which is a similar class to WRC3 but for manufacturer teams.

“He has established himself very quickly as one of the front runners in the domestic championship. However, it is absolutely essential for him to also gain experience with rallies in foreign countries.” Michal Hrabánek, head of Skoda Motorsport, said.

“We are convinced that Dominik in the future will use the experience he will now gain in the same way many of his predecessors have done in the past. He has been given a clear target – he has to learn and collect new knowledge.”

Credit: Skoda Motorsport

“I appreciate the chance to compete on World Championship level. Together with my co-driver, I want to gain as much experience as possible in Spain and cover as many kilometres as possible in competition.” Stříteský added,

“I’m also looking forward to working with Team Toksport WRT, which is supported by Škoda Motorsport. They run a couple of internationally renowned drivers, who will be a benchmark for me.”

RACC Rally de Espania that is held between 14-17 October and it will host the penultimate round of the 2021 WRC season.