GCK Reveals Renderings of the e-Blast H2 Off Roader

The French rallycross and off-road outfit GCK Motorsport have revealed the first renderings and additional information about their GCK e-Blast H2 hydrogen fuel cell powered SUV which they are aiming to debut at the 2024 edition of the world famous cross-country rally Dakar.

Next year the team are set to be introducing a prototype that will be running in Dakar 2022 before the final machinery will be set to take the stage in 2024. The project, which are developed by the parent company Green Corp Konnection will also be recieving support by 21 experts from FEV, a company which is a global specialist in electric powertrains.

FEV will design, build and intergate the new fuel cell system in the team´s current prototype meanwhile GCK will test the fuel cell system and its powertrain in tough conditons as part of their race program before it can be intergrated in other vehicles.

Credit: GCK Motorsport

“The new visuals mark a key milestone in the journey to 2024 and the progress to a greener future in cross-country motorsport and beyond. The innovations behind the e-Blast H2 are a driving force to help scale up the efforts of green technology across motorsport and industrial sectors alike.” Guerlain Chicherit, President of Green Corp Konnection, said.

“This is another piece in a very large puzzle, and I’m excited to see how the finished vehicle will look. I really look forward to being able to test this future vehicle which perfectly reflects our project philosophy combining green technology, performance and design!”