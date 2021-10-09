Formula Regional European Championship

Aron Takes First FRECA Victory at Mugello, Saucy Claims 2021 Title with Fifth

Credit: Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine

Paul Aron took his first Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine victory in Saturday’s opening race at the Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello, but fifth place was enough to give Grégoire Saucy the 2021 Drivers’ title.

Aron took pole position on Saturday morning from Prema Powerteam team-mate Dino Beganovic, but it was G4 Racing’s Michael Belov who led lap one, with the Russian finding a way around the Estonian. 

The safety car was called upon on that opening lap as Beganovic was involved in a three-car crash at turn one that also eliminated MP Motorsport’s Franco Colapinto as well as Van Amersfoort Racing’s Mari Boya.

Belov did not hold the lead long after the restart, with Aron sweeping around the outside at turn one, and despite another safety car for a crash involving DR Formula’s Emidio Pesce and KIC Motorsport’s Nico Göhler, Mercedes-Benz protégé Aron held on for his first win of 2021.

Behind Aron and Belov came Prema’s David Vidales, with the Spaniard capitalising on the chaos ahead of him on lap one to gain four positions, while William Alatalo of Arden Motorsport claimed fourth after a final lap pass on ART Grand Prix’s Saucy.

Saucy, however, had already done enough to secure the title with three races of the season remaining as none of his championship rivals finished inside the top ten.  R-ace GP’s Zane Maloney ended only eleventh, while his team-mate Hadrien David was even worse off in twenty-third.  It gives Saucy an eighty-eight-point lead in the standings with only seventy-five left to win.

FA Racing’s Gabriel Bortoleto continued his recent turn of form to claim sixth ahead of Monolite Racing’s Pietro Delli Guanti, while 2020 series champion Gianluca Petecof claimed his first points since returning to the category in eighth for KIC Motorsport.  The top ten was completed by ART Grand Prix’s Gabriele Mini and MP Motorsport’s Kas Haverkort.

Aside from those who crashed out and caused safety cars, the only other retiree was KIC Motosport’s Jasin Ferati, who spun out and was lucky not to be collected by other drivers around him.

Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello Race 1 Result

POS.NO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME/GAP
11Paul AronESTPrema Powerteam33:08.940
230Michael BelovRUSG4 Racing+0.223
312David VidalesESPPrema Powerteam+1.594
48William AlataloFINArden Motorsport+1.980
526Grégoire SaucyCHEART Grand Prix+2.843
685Gabriel BortoletoBRZFA Racing+3.266
735Pietro Delli GuantiITAMonolite Racing+3.886
811Gianluca PetecofBRZKIC Motorsport+4.303
946Gabriele MiniITAART Grand Prix+4.632
1027Kas HaverkortNEDMP Motorsport+4.988
1122Zane MaloneyBARR-ace GP+5.306
126Isack HadjarFRAR-ace GP+5.360
1333Ido CohenISRJD Motorsport+6.067
1421Alex QuinnGBRArden Motorsport+6.250
1596Oliver GøtheDENMP Motorsport+6.854
165Patrik PasmaFINART Grand Prix+6.886
1719Andrea RossoITAFA Racing+7.107
1851Francesco PizziITAVan Amersfoort Racing+7.544
1962Lorenzo FluxáESPVan Amersfoort Racing+8.076
2099José Garfias MEXMonolite Racing+8.721
2191Eduardo BarrichelloBRZJD Motorsport+9.903
2297Sami MeguetounifFRAR-ace GP+10.622
2310Hadrien DavidFRAR-ace GP+10.959
2416Tommy SmithAUSJD Motorsport+11.436
2577Dilano van’t HoffNEDMP Motorsport+11.925
267Axel GnosCHEG4 Racing+12.423
2789Arias DeukmedjianUSAFA Racing+12.941
2825Alexandre BardinonFRAFA Racing+13.099
2915Léna BühlerCHER-ace GP+13.717
3014Nicola MarinangeliITAArden Motorsport+23.626
RET41Emidio PesceITADR FormulaRetired
RET2Nico GöhlerGERKIC MotorsportRetired
RET13Jasin FeratiCHEKIC MotorsportRetired
RET17Dino BeganovicSWEPrema PowerteamRetired
RET64Mari BoyaESPVan Amersfoort RacingRetired
RET43Franco ColapintoARGMP MotorsportRetired
