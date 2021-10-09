Aron Takes First FRECA Victory at Mugello, Saucy Claims 2021 Title with Fifth

Paul Aron took his first Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine victory in Saturday’s opening race at the Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello, but fifth place was enough to give Grégoire Saucy the 2021 Drivers’ title.

Aron took pole position on Saturday morning from Prema Powerteam team-mate Dino Beganovic, but it was G4 Racing’s Michael Belov who led lap one, with the Russian finding a way around the Estonian.

The safety car was called upon on that opening lap as Beganovic was involved in a three-car crash at turn one that also eliminated MP Motorsport’s Franco Colapinto as well as Van Amersfoort Racing’s Mari Boya.

Belov did not hold the lead long after the restart, with Aron sweeping around the outside at turn one, and despite another safety car for a crash involving DR Formula’s Emidio Pesce and KIC Motorsport’s Nico Göhler, Mercedes-Benz protégé Aron held on for his first win of 2021.

Behind Aron and Belov came Prema’s David Vidales, with the Spaniard capitalising on the chaos ahead of him on lap one to gain four positions, while William Alatalo of Arden Motorsport claimed fourth after a final lap pass on ART Grand Prix’s Saucy.

Saucy, however, had already done enough to secure the title with three races of the season remaining as none of his championship rivals finished inside the top ten. R-ace GP’s Zane Maloney ended only eleventh, while his team-mate Hadrien David was even worse off in twenty-third. It gives Saucy an eighty-eight-point lead in the standings with only seventy-five left to win.

FA Racing’s Gabriel Bortoleto continued his recent turn of form to claim sixth ahead of Monolite Racing’s Pietro Delli Guanti, while 2020 series champion Gianluca Petecof claimed his first points since returning to the category in eighth for KIC Motorsport. The top ten was completed by ART Grand Prix’s Gabriele Mini and MP Motorsport’s Kas Haverkort.

Aside from those who crashed out and caused safety cars, the only other retiree was KIC Motosport’s Jasin Ferati, who spun out and was lucky not to be collected by other drivers around him.

Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello Race 1 Result