Kyle Larson dominates Autotrader 500, first to clinch Championship Round spot

Kyle Larson is the first driver to clinch a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series‘ Championship Round. He led 257 of 334 laps in Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway, the first race in the Round of 8, to secure his ticket to the finale for the first time.

Kyle Larson started on the pole ahead of Denny Hamlin. Multiple drivers including Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, Chase Elliott, Justin Haley, Corey LaJoie, Garrett Smithley, David Starr, and Cody Ware were sent to the rear for failing pre-race inspection.

Stages #1 and 2

Until the competition caution on lap 26, Larson led every circuit while Joey Logano and defending Texas winner Kyle Busch followed. Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports team-mate William Byron had a strong start as he climbed from twelfth to fifth. Busch suffered a speeding penalty on his stop.

The ensuing restart led to just two corners under green before multiple drivers were involved in a wreck on the backstretch: Bubba Wallace got loose and shot into the outside wall as did Ross Chastain, causing a pile-up that collected Bowman, Haley, Ware, Joey Gase, Ryan Newman, and Ryan Preece. Busch, Aric Almirola, and Michael McDowell also suffered minor damage.

The race resumed on lap 40 with Byron leading. Larson retook the top spot on lap 83 before joining the wave of pit stops under green ten laps later, which briefly cycled the position to Hamlin and Busch. Busch would take the stage win ahead of Ryan Blaney, Larson, Kurt Busch, Byron, Briscoe, Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Tyler Reddick, and Brad Keselowski. All but Kurt Busch, Byron, Briscoe, and Reddick were playoff drivers.

A pair of Kyles in Busch and Larson led the field to the start of Stage #2. Larson took the lead and continued to hold it as green flag stops commenced.

Debris on lap 166 resulted in a caution, during which Larson won the race off pit road. The next restart came on lap 171, which Larson won again. Despite Byron’s efforts to catch his team-mate and being able to close in on the outside coming to the finish, he could not complete the pass as Larson crossed the line first.

Blaney, Kevin Harvick, Keselowski, Kurt Busch, Hamlin, Briscoe, Reddick, and Kyle Busch rounded out the top ten.

Stage #3

With a push from Blaney, Larson propelled ahead of Byron at the gren flag. Kurt Busch brushed the wall due to a loose left-rear wheel and had to pit.

As Larson continued to lead, Byron battled with Harvick for second before staving off his challenge. As the two Hendrick drivers pulled away, Harvick fought with fellow Ford drivers Blaney and Keselowski.

On lap 274, Briscoe’s right-rear tyre blew out after hitting the wall while racing Hamlin. Another restart came eight laps later.

Logano’s engine expired on lap 298 for a caution and a damaging blow to his playoff hopes. Moments later on the restart, Chris Buescher spun across the apron after contact with Busch but saved it, while Anthony Alfredo was not as lucky as he was turned while racing McDowell and Briscoe into the outside wall. Alfredo’s car caught fire, as did part of the track surface where oil had spilled from the vehicle, resulting in a red flag.

Reddick pushed Larson ahead on the inside during the next restart before initating a duel with Byron for second. Hamlin stalked the duo before making contact with Blaney that resulted in a left-rear tyre rub. After a lap, the tyre gave way and he spun into the inside wall.

Larson and Reddick occupied the front row for the green flag with sixteen laps to go, and the former once again cleared his opposite. Byron and Reddick resumed their battle for the runner-up position, which enabled Larson to grow a slight advantage before everyone organised into single file. Ultimately, it mattered little as Truex was the next playoff driver with issues when he slammed into the turn four wall after getting loose off Daniel Suárez.

Truex’s retirement resulted in what would be the penultimate restart with nine laps remaining. Larson once again drove off with Byron in tow, while Reddick averted disaster when he was clipped by Harvick and nearly spun but stayed forward. Reddick and Byron collided and the former’s tyre suffered damage, causing him to fall through the order. With six to go, Buescher and Hamlin hit each other which sent the former into the inside wall on the backstretch.

A two-lap dash followed. As many expected, Larson had the advantage on the inside and surged ahead, while Byron was stuck in a tangle with Keselowski. With the scramble behind him, Larson drove off to win his eighth race of the season and first at Texas. His previous best at Texas was second in the 2017 spring race, though he won at the track in the Xfinity Series in 2016.