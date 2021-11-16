Piastri Promoted To Alpine F1 Team Reserve Driver For 2022

Alpine academy superstar and leader of the Formula 2 championship Oscar Piastri, has been announced as Alpine F1 Team’s official reserve driver for the 2022 Formula 1 season.

The twenty-year-old who joined the Alpine academy in 2020 becomes yet another driver to be moved up in their ranks, as Piastri edges closer to a future seat in Formula 1. The Australian has risen up the motorsport ladder in impressive fashion, winning the Formula 3 title in 2020 and of course is now leading the Formula 2 championship with only two rounds left in his rookie season. Only George Russell and Charles Leclerc have completed the feat of winning both titles back to back in their rookie year.

Alpine have stated that Piastri’s role as reserve driver in 2022, will involve an extensive testing programme as the team continue to prepare Piastri for a future in Formula 1. Piastri is understandably very much looking forward to next season as he now focuses on winning the Formula 2 crown.

“I’m super excited to be joining Alpine F1 Team as Reserve Driver. I’m looking forward to being much more involved with the team and contributing to its intended success next season. The Reserve Driver role is the next step towards my aim for a race seat in 2023, which is very exciting. I’ve proved myself in the junior formulas over the last couple of years and feel like I’m ready for Formula 1 now.

“Along with the trackside experience at race weekends, we will put together a substantial test programme in order to keep developing myself to grow even more prepared for a race seat. I’m very thankful to Alpine for their support. We’ve enjoyed two very successful seasons together in the Academy and I’m grateful for the faith they’ve put in me for this next step with an eye on a bigger future.

“My focus now is finishing the Formula 2 Championship in the best possible way with Prema and I’m looking forward to being back in the car and pushing hard on track.”