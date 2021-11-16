Roush Fenway becomes RFK Racing

A new era has begun for Jack Roush‘s NASCAR operation. On Tuesday, Roush Fenway Racing announced the rebranding to RFK Racing, highlighting the arrival of new driver and minority owner Brad Keselowski. Keselowski will drive the #6 Ford Mustang, which also receives a new livery and number font, beginning with the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.

RFK Racing can be regarded as the third “chapter” in Roush’s NASCAR endeavours. He founded the team as Roush Racing in 1988 before becoming Roush Fenway in 2007 with the addition of the Fenway Sports Group (via John W. Henry) as an owner. The team won the 2003 and 2004 Cup championships with Matt Kenseth and Kurt Busch, respectively, along with five Xfinity Series titles and the 2000 Truck Series crown.

Keselowski, the 2012 Cup champion, announced in July that he would join Roush for 2022, a position that also includes working in the team’s competition department. He had spent much of his career with fellow Ford organisation Team Penske, and finished his final season with the team with a sixth-place points finish. RFK will not be his first foray into team ownership as he previously owned the Truck outfit Brad Keselowski Racing.

“The heritage and innovation of Jack Roush, the championship swagger of Fenway Sports Group and the passion for racing of Brad Keselowski are what merges together to create RFK Racing,” said team president Steve Newmark. “These principles form and drive the fundamentals of our team and the new brand, as we lay out the roadmap that will lead us into the future.”

Chris Buescher will serve as Keselowski’s partner in the #17. He won the 2015 Xfinity title with Roush.