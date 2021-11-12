Trident Brought in to replace JD Motorsport for 2022 FRECA Season

As rumoured, the JD Motorsport squad will leave the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine series after the end of the 2021 season and will be replaced by Trident Motorsport.

JD Motorsport competed in the inaugural FRECA campaign in 2021 with Eduardo Barrichello and Tommy Smith running full time, while Ido Cohen raced for four events in a third car. None of the trio were able to break into the points, with JD one of two teams, alongside DR Formula, not to score in any of the ten events.

Michael Belov did run a one-off race for the team at Circuit Paul Ricard and finished second in both races, but the Russian was a wildcard entry and was not eligible for points. It did give the team something to celebrate in a year where they generally struggled for performance.

Trident join the series and will add FRECA to their FIA Formula 2 and FIA Formula 3 teams. They will go into 2022 as the reigning Teams’ Champions in Formula 3. They will join the other eleven teams on the grid that have been retained from the 2021 FRECA season.

The twelve pre-selected teams for 2022 are:

R-ace GP, ART Grand Prix, Prema Racing, Arden Motorsport, MP Motorsport, G4 Racing, Van Amersfoort Racing, FA Racing, KIC Motorsport, Monolite Racing, DR Formula and Trident.

2022 FRECA Calendar Revealed

The 2022 calendar has also been unveiled, with the season set to get underway at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza on 23-24 April. The circuit held the season finale of the 2021 season after it was moved due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari (Imola) will host round two on 7-8 May, before FRECA again supports the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix on 28-29 May, a week before the series returns to the Circuit Paul Ricard in France.

Circuit Zandvoort in The Netherlands will host round five on 18-19 June, before the Hungaroring on 9-10 July and Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on 28-29, which will be the final round before the summer break.

After the summer break, FRECA heads to the Red Bull Ring in Austria on 10-11 September and the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on 15-16 October, before the season concludes at the Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello on 22-23 October.