Beganovic Aiming for 2022 FRECA Title after Re-signing with Prema Powerteam

Ferrari Driver Academy’s rising star Dino Beganovic will remain with Prema Powerteam for the 2022 Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine season.

The seventeen-year-old Swede is staying for a third season with Prema after racing for them in Italian and ADAC Formula 4 Championships in 2020 and in FRECA in 2021, and he will be looking to build on his experience from 2021 when he returns to the category next year.

Beganovic took one podium finish in the final round of the season at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza to end the year thirteenth in the final standings, and he will be aiming high when the series returns at the same circuit in April.

“I’m thrilled to be back in the Formula Regional European Championship next year and extend my relationship with Prema and the Ferrari Driver Academy for another season,” said Beganovic.

“We worked incredibly hard to put ourselves in a position to win races towards the end of the year, and I can’t wait to try and build on that momentum in 2022. The championship is fantastic and I’m excited to be back!”

Rene Rosin, the Team Principal at Prema Powerteam, says he is delighted to have retained the services of Beganovic for another season having been impressed by his improvements throughout the 2021 season.

Rosin believes the Swede has the potential to be a contender for the FRECA title in 2022, and he feels he is a perfect fit for a team that is aiming high themselves next year.

“We are delighted to have Dino with us for another season,” said Rosin. “He improved a lot through the course of the year, and with the potential he has shown in the last few races, we are sure he can be a contender for the championship.

“We all know that he is also extremely dedicated and hard-working, so he has been a perfect fit for the team since the beginning. We think his presence will be beneficial for everybody on board.”