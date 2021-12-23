Hungarian Teenager Révész Joins Van Amersfoort Racing for 2022 FRECA Campaign

Van Amersfoort Racing have announced their second driver for the 2022 Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine season, with Hungarian racer Levente Révész making the step up from Formula 4.

The sixteen-year-old only started his single-seater career in 2021 racing in Italian Formula 4, but he will make the leap into FRECA for his sophomore year, and he will partner the already confirmed Kas Haverkort at Van Amersfoort Racing.

“Things are developing extremely fast for me,” said Révész. “I did only one year of F4 racing and now I am about to jump up to the next level.

“The car is amazing to drive and obviously quite different from the F4 that I used to race with. For sure the speeds are much higher, but especially the levels of downforce are so much greater.”

Révész tested with Van Amersfoort Racing at the Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello last month and felt right at home with the team, and he cannot wait to get his maiden FRECA season underway next year.

“Mugello is a circuit with great memories,” Révész added. “Last year I first tried an F4 there and now, a year later I tested a FRECA car with Van Amersfoort Racing at the same track!

“Working with VAR felt great. They live up to their reputation of being highly professional. The team made me feel at home from the get-go and I was already able to progress in a short timeframe. Can’t wait to get started!”

Rob Niessink, the CEO at Van Amersfoort Racing, says Révész has shown himself very eager to learn, which he feels is essential for a young driver coming through the ranks. He expects 2022 to be a challenging year for the Hungarian, but the team will support Révész every step of the way.

“Levente is very eager to learn and that is essential,” said Niessink. ”Stepping up from F4 to FRECA is a great move for him. As this is only his second year in single-seaters, he will face the challenge of learning in an incredibly competitive environment.

“However, at the same time will this environment help him to accelerate his progress throughout the season. Our team is extremely dedicated to support him in every way possible and we look forward to get started with Levente!”