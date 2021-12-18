Formula Regional European Championship

Kas Haverkort Joins Van Amersfoort Racing for 2022 FRECA Season

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Van Amersfoort Racing

Kas Haverkort will remain in Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine in 2022 after signing with Van Amersfoort Racing.

The eighteen-year-old Dutchman raced for MP Motorsport in his first full season in FRECA last year having impressed in the final few races of the 2020 Formula Renault Eurocup with the same outfit.  He ended his 2021 season with his best result of the year, a fourth-place finish in race two at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza.

And Haverkort will be looking to build on what he learned in 2021 when he moves to a new team for 2022, with the 2020 Spanish Formula 4 champion aiming high

“Last year, my first season in FRECA, was all about learning” said Haverkort. “The car is very different to a Formula 4 car and has a much higher level of complexity to it.

“Obviously, it’s much faster, but especially the grip levels are spectacular. I really enjoy the characteristics and look extremely forward to race with this car for another year.

“To me, joining Van Amersfoort Racing is key to reaching my goals for the upcoming season. I have tested with them, both in F4 and recently FRECA, and the team’s professionalism and track-record are impressive, not to mention that I feel very much at home with them!”

Rob Niessink, the CEO at Van Amersfoort Racing, says it was clear that the team wanted the ‘very talented’ Haverkort for their 2022 campaign, and he proved himself worthy of taking one of the vacancies within the team by setting session topping times in post-season testing.

“It’s great to see another Dutch driver climbing the ranks, but what’s even better is that we have him in our team for the upcoming season!” said Niessink.  “Kas is clearly very talented, something he proved by winning an F4 Championship title coming straight from karting.

“We certainly were already aware of his capabilities, which was once again confirmed during the recent post-season test at Mugello. It still is a long run to the first race weekend in April, giving Kas and the team valuable time for the best possible preparation!”

Share
12410 posts

About author
Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.
Articles
Related posts
Formula Regional European Championship

Trident Brought in to replace JD Motorsport for 2022 FRECA Season

By
1 Mins read
Trident will replace JD Motorsport as one of the twelve teams on the grid for the 2022 Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine season.
Formula Regional European Championship

David, Hadjar See out 2021 FRECA Season with Victories at Monza

By
3 Mins read
Hadrien David and Isack Hadjar each took a win in the final race weekend of the first season of Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine at Monza.
Formula Regional European Championship

Aron Leads Prema Powerteam One-Two to Win Second FRECA Race at Mugello

By
2 Mins read
Paul Aron led Dino Beganovic to a Prema Powerteam one-two finish in race two of the Mugello weekend of the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine season.