Kas Haverkort Joins Van Amersfoort Racing for 2022 FRECA Season

Kas Haverkort will remain in Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine in 2022 after signing with Van Amersfoort Racing.

The eighteen-year-old Dutchman raced for MP Motorsport in his first full season in FRECA last year having impressed in the final few races of the 2020 Formula Renault Eurocup with the same outfit. He ended his 2021 season with his best result of the year, a fourth-place finish in race two at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza.

And Haverkort will be looking to build on what he learned in 2021 when he moves to a new team for 2022, with the 2020 Spanish Formula 4 champion aiming high

“Last year, my first season in FRECA, was all about learning” said Haverkort. “The car is very different to a Formula 4 car and has a much higher level of complexity to it.

“Obviously, it’s much faster, but especially the grip levels are spectacular. I really enjoy the characteristics and look extremely forward to race with this car for another year.

“To me, joining Van Amersfoort Racing is key to reaching my goals for the upcoming season. I have tested with them, both in F4 and recently FRECA, and the team’s professionalism and track-record are impressive, not to mention that I feel very much at home with them!”

Rob Niessink, the CEO at Van Amersfoort Racing, says it was clear that the team wanted the ‘very talented’ Haverkort for their 2022 campaign, and he proved himself worthy of taking one of the vacancies within the team by setting session topping times in post-season testing.

“It’s great to see another Dutch driver climbing the ranks, but what’s even better is that we have him in our team for the upcoming season!” said Niessink. “Kas is clearly very talented, something he proved by winning an F4 Championship title coming straight from karting.

“We certainly were already aware of his capabilities, which was once again confirmed during the recent post-season test at Mugello. It still is a long run to the first race weekend in April, giving Kas and the team valuable time for the best possible preparation!”