Mini Aiming for 2022 FRECA title after Re-signing with ART Grand Prix

Gabriele Mini has committed his immediate future to ART Grand Prix after signing for a second season of Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine with the French outfit.

The 2020 Italian Formula 4 champion stepped up to FRECA with ART in 2021 and took four podium finishes on his way to seventh in the Drivers’ standings. Mini secured a best finish of second, which he achieved twice, firstly at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and then at the Circuit Zandvoort.

And the Italian teenager is looking to make the next step with the team in 2022 and make a fight for the championship crown, having watched his 2021 team-mate Grégoire Saucy win the championship.

“I am very happy to continue my young career with ART Grand Prix, because it is a family just as much as it is a fantastic team,” said Mini. “They welcomed me with open arms in 2021 and I believe we had a good first season.

“I learnt a lot and the next step is to fight for the title, and I know I have all the tools to do it, both from the team and myself. I want to thank my sponsors, my management as well as the Italian Federation ACI for their support and confidence.”

Sébastien Philippe, the team principal of ART Grand Prix, said Mini lived up to his expectations throughout his rookie campaign in FRECA last year, and he believes the Italian will be a genuine contender for the title in his sophomore season.

“Gabriele lived up to all of our expectations in his first year, discovering a championship where he had no prior knowledge,” said Philippe. “He adapted quickly and was very often at the forefront of the field.

“At just 16 years of age and despite all the pressure to do well after such a flamboyant debut in motorsport, he has been able to progress both mentally and sportingly. ART Grand Prix has confidence in Gabriele to become a leader and go for the title next season.”