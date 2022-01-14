205 Africa Raid chief mechanic Quentin Lavalee dies in Dakar Rally liaison stage accident

The Dakar Rally ended Friday with victory for many, but also tragedy. In the morning of the race’s final day, mechanic Quentin Lavalée died of injuries sustained in an accident involving the support vehicle he was driving and a civilian truck. He was twenty years old.

“This morning at 11:30, on the assistance liaison route, an accident involving an assistance vehicle and a local truck, according to local police authorities, occurred at kilometre 234,” read a statement from race organiser Amaury Sport Organisation. “The driver of the car belonging to the team PH Sport, Quentin Lavalée, of France, very sadly passed away in the accident. He was 20 years of age. His passenger, the Belgian Maxime Frere. was injured and was transported to the National Guards Hospital in Jeddah. He was conscious and a full analysis is underway.”

Lavalée was the chief mechanic of the #726 Peugeot 205 T16 fielded by 205 Africa Raid in the Dakar Classic with support from Lavalée’s employer PH Sport. Piloted by Rudy Jacquot, the #726 finished twenty-fourth in the class, two spots behind team-mate and uncle François‘ #728 Peugeot 404. The T16 is a restoration of the vehicle driven by Ari Vatanen to victory in the 1987 Rally. Rudy’s cousin Christophe finished thirteenth in 205 Africa Raid’s #902 MAN TGE 280.

“It is with immense sorrow that we mourn today the loss of Quentin, our chief engineer on the 205 Turbo 16,” read a translated social media post from PH Sport. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to Quentin’s family and loved ones.

“Many of us have known the Chalindrey native since he was born and have seen him grow up to join our team. His passion, kindness, simplicity and radiant personality will be sorely missed.”

Deaths are sadly not out of the ordinary for the Rally, with Lavalée’s passing marking the third straight year with such occurring among race-related racers or crew (two competitors, Paulo Gonçalves and Edwin Straver, died in the 2020 edition). The news also means the Rally is bookended by unfortunate news, especially among French personnel, as buggy driver Philippe Boutron was hospitalised following his support truck exploding prior to the race. Boutron has since undergone medical care, while French authorities have launched an investigation.