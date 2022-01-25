Karting Star Van Hoepen to make Single-Seater Debut with ART Grand Prix in 2022

Dutch teenager Laurens Van Hoepen will make the jump from karting to race in Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine in 2022 with front running team ART Grand Prix.

The sixteen-year-old has been relatively successful in karts, finishing third in the FIA European Championship KZ2 category, and has tested Formula 3 machinery with ART Grand Prix during the off-season.

The two-day test in Spain proved to ART that they needed to sign him up for the 2022 season, although Van Hoepen knows it is a big jump to go from karting directly into FRECA rather than racing in Formula 4.

“I’m really looking forward to joining ART Grand Prix for my debut season in single seaters,” said Van Hoepen. “The team did an amazing job winning the drivers’ championship and finishing runner up in the teams’ championship last year.

“I know it’s a big step from karting to FRECA but during the pre-season tests, I instantly felt comfortable with the team and the car. This is a very competitive championship and the circuits in this series are fantastic.

“I can’t wait to get started and I’m sure that together with the team we can make it a successful year.”

Sebastien Philippe, the Team Principal at ART Grand Prix, has welcomed the signing of Van Hoepen, and he says helping ‘talented young drivers’ to progress through the ranks of motorsport is part of the teams DNA.

“Laurens made his single-seater debut with ART Grand Prix this winter and the team has been enthusiastic about his ability to learn so much from his interactions with the technical team,” said Philippe.

“Helping talented young drivers rise through the ranks of motorsport is part of ART Grand Prix’s DNA and we are happy to welcome Laurens. We are confident that he will contribute to the company’s objectives.”

Van Hoepen is ART Grand Prix’s third confirmed driver for the 2022 season after the re-signed Gabriele Mini and brought in Mari Boya.