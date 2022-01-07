NASCAR promotes Brad Moran to Cup Series director, Seth Kramlich for Trucks

NASCAR has entrusted Brad Moran with being the Cup Series‘ new managing director, the sanctioning body announced Thursday. Moran was previously in the same position for the Camping World Truck Series, and that slot will be filled by Xfinity Series assistant director Seth Kramlich.

“Brad and Seth both share a racer’s mentality, and will bring knowledge, passion and strong relationships to these important roles,” said NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller. Moran and Kramlich will both report to Miller. “We look forward to their leadership as they continue to help bring the best racing to our fans at both the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series levels.”

Moran joined NASCAR in 2008 after previously running what is now the NASCAR Pinty’s Series in Canada in the same capacity and owning Barrie Speedway. He took over as the Truck Series managing director in 2016.

“The entire competition team is incredibly strong at the NASCAR Cup Series level, and I look forward to helping them grow the series at this exciting time in our sport,” Moran said. “As we introduce the Next Gen car and continue to promote the outstanding talent and personalities at NASCAR’s top level, I’m honoured to help shepherd the series alongside this experienced group of teammates.”

He succeeds Jay Fabian as the head honcho for NASCAR’s top series. Fabian, who had worked in the position since 2019 and for NASCAR since 2016, stepped away from his post in August when he was facing two felony and a misdemeanour count for animal cruelty. His trial is scheduled for 7 February.

Kramlich, a former employee at Evergreen Speedway and member of NASCAR since 2014, was tapped as the Xfinity assistant director in 2019. In the role, he reported to series head Wayne Auton.

“My NASCAR roots are with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, so it is an exciting and rewarding opportunity to return to one of the best series in all of NASCAR,” commented Kramlich. “The Camping World Truck drivers, teams and fans are incredibly passionate about racing, and I’m honored to be chosen to help guide this great series.”