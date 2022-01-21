Prema Racing Bring in Sebastian Montoya for 2022 FRECA Campaign

Sebastian Montoya will move up to Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine in 2022 with Prema Racing having raced for the team last year in Formula 4.

The son of former Formula 1 race winner and two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Juan-Pablo Montoya will be looking to show what he can do in Formula 3 machinery in 2022, with the FRECA campaign coming after he races in the Formula Regional Asian Championship.

And Montoya will be looking to claim podium finishes and even race wins early in his rookie campaign, with the sixteen-year-old aiming high in his third year in single seaters after two years in Formula 4.

“I am super happy to continue my relationship PREMA,” said Montoya. “The have really helped me to improve as a person and driver.

“With all that we have been through the last 2 years, this new challenge will not be easy but we will manage it as always. Our objective is to keep chasing more silverware.”

Rene Rosin, the Team Principal at Prema, says Montoya has ‘brilliant potential’ and cannot wait to see what he can do in FRECA in 2022, even if he expects it to be a tough year for him as a rookie.

“We look forward to continuing working with Sebastian for another season,” said Rosin. “We know he has brilliant potential and taking it to the next step, we want to help him in the adaptation process.

“The championship is one of the toughest in terms of competition, especially for a rookie, but we have some experience of hard paying off and we are confident that Sebastian shares the same view, so he is extremely committed and determined.

“We had a blast together in the last couple of years, let’s add another good one!”

Montoya is the second signing for Prema for the 2022 FRECA season after the re-signing of Ferrari Driver Academy racer Dino Beganovic.