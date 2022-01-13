Ryan Preece joins Ware for Clash, multiple races

Rick Ware Racing is now an ally of Stewart-Haas Racing. Ryan Preece is now a member of Stewart-Haas Racing. Ryan Preece also does not have a full-time ride but his contract with SHR stipulates he can run two races for an ally.

It doesn’t take a detective to realise that Preece was going to join RWR for some Cup races in 2022, and all parties made that official on Thursday. Preece will drive the #15 Ford Mustang for “multiple races” including the Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on 6 February.

When Preece joined SHR last Thursday as a reserve and simulator driver, his deal also mentions he can run two Cup races, three Xfinity Series rounds, and seven in the Camping World Truck Series. The Truck slate was quickly confirmed to be with David Gilliland Racing, for whom he won in his series début at Nashville in June. The two Cup starts were to be at Dover International Speedway (1 May) and Charlotte Motor Speedway‘s Coca-Cola 600 (29 May), though it is possible that Ware increases his schedule if interested.

“Ryan is a great addition to the RWR lineup for 2022,” said team owner Rick Ware. “His talent on the racetrack has been shown through his achievements in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and NASCAR Xfinity Series. Our alliance with SHR and Ford has allowed us to put a wheelman behind the wheel, starting at the quarter-mile showdown in LA.”

The Clash, which will be held on a quarter-mile short track within a football stadium, is a natural pick for Preece. He regularly competes in the Whelen Modifed Tour, a division that specialises in short tracks, and he won the 2013 championship.

“Being a part of the Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum is special to me because of the opportunity it presents,” said Preece. “A 1/4 mile bullring is the type of racetrack that I have had a lot of success on, and I’m looking forward to the future races ahead as well.”

Preece, who spent the last three years racing full-time for JTG Daugherty Racing, is the second confirmed driver in the #15. David Ragan was announced yesterday as its pilot for the Daytona 500.