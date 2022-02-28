2022 Invites complete for 24 hours of Le Mans

With the 2022 Asian Le Mans Series wrapped up earlier this month, the invite list for the 2022 24 Hours of Le Mans is now complete.

Nielsen Racing secured top spot in the LMP2 category meaning they get an invite to the endurance classic in June, joining the will be LMP3 winners CD Sport and Inception Racing who took the honours for the GT category.

The latest additions join eleven previous invites, based on last year’s results in the European Le Mans Series, Michelin Le Mans Cup, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the 24 Hours of Le Mans:

Team WRT: LMP2 winner at the 2021 24 Hours of Le Mans (invited to compete in LMP2)

AF Corse: LMGTE Am winner at the 2021 24 Hours of Le Mans (invited to defend their LMGTE Am title)

Team WRT: 2021 ELMS LMP2 champion (invited to compete in LMP2)

United Autosports: 2021 ELMS LMP2 runner-up (invited to compete in LMP2)

DKR Engineering: 2021 ELMS LMP3 champion (invited to compete in LMP2)

Iron Lynx: 2021 ELMS LMGTE champion (invited to compete in LMGTE Am)

Spirit Of Race: 2021 ELMS LMGTE runner-up (invited to compete in LMGTE Am)

Iron Lynx: 2021 Michelin Le Mans Cup winner (invited to compete in LMGTE Am)

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship representatives that have been invited include:

Ben Keating (Jim Trueman Award)

Rob Ferriol (Bob Akin Award)

Riley Motorsport

The full entry list for the 2022 24 hours of Le Mans was due to be revealed today, but the Automobile Club de L’Ouest revealed that there has been a delay on the announcement due to ‘administrative reasons’.

We know… we promised to reveal the Entry List today.

Unfortunately you’re going to have to bear with us a little longer because for administrative reasons, we’ll now be revealing the much awaited list later this week#LeMans24 @FIAWEC @EuropeanLMS pic.twitter.com/xsSwwjpW94 — 24 Hours of Le Mans (@24hoursoflemans) February 28, 2022

