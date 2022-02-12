Alatalo joins Jenzer for FIA F3 debut for 2022

Jenzer Motorsport announced two of their drivers for the 2022 FIA Formula 3 Championship on Saturday (12 February), with Finnish driver William Alatalo joining the team alongside Ido Cohen.

Alatalo steps up from Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine after a 2021 campaign which delivered a podium at Circuit Paul Ricard.

He ran with Arden Motorsport last year, after a 2020 Formula Renault Eurocup season with JD Motorsport where he took two podiums, a pole position and eighth in the overall standings.

Following the conclusion of the FRECA season, he tested with the Swiss Jenzer team on the final two days of the post-season FIA F3 test at Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Valencia.

“I am extremely happy to drive FIA F3 with Jenzer Motorsport,” he said.

“This is one step closer to my dream, and I will do everything I can to score good results. The championship is going to be really tough.

“We as a team need to do our best to get good results. I believe me and Jenzer can achieve good results along the season.

“I trust the team, and I will do my best on and off-track. I will do better than before, and that’s a promise I intend to keep.

“During my winter break, I have prepared mentally and physically to the best of my knowledge,” he said.

“I know that I am ready to drive in the FIA F3 Championship, and I will show it on the track. The season is going to be a long one, and I am ready to fight until the end.”

Team Principal Andreas Jenzer added: “William is a rookie in FIA F3 this season, and as we know well from experience, this can be hard at times.

“However, with all his experience, dedication and motivation William is bringing with him, good results are what we are aiming for. We will work hard together and look forward to being on track in Bahrain.”